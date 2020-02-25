Highway One O Two goes to Aintree | Racing news

%MINIFYHTMLfd56fade1a2b9be937a78fb7b7cd460f11% %MINIFYHTMLfd56fade1a2b9be937a78fb7b7cd460f12%





Chris Gordon poses in Plumpton

The impressive winner of the novice obstacle of Dovecote Highway One O Two will skip the Imperial Cup in Sandown and head to Aintree.

Chris Gordon's young man kept his unbeaten wood record in second grade at Kempton on Saturday when he ran everything.

As a result, the handicap increased him 11 pounds, and Gordon, who was winning the biggest race of his career, is happy to miss Sandown next week and bring a new horse to the obstacle of Betway Top Novices in April.

"He will go to Aintree now," said the Winchester coach.

"To be honest, if he were a direct horse, he would have gone to a normal rookie somewhere with a claim for his third race, and keep his 135 mark."

"However, that has collapsed now, we are up to 146, so we will wait for Aintree.

"It was a good trip from Tom (Cannon). Being so enthusiastic from the beginning, he did very well to continue finding at the end of the race."

"The funny thing is that, normally, the horses that are interested in the track are interested at home, but he is not, is charming and is established at home. Hopefully as time goes by he keeps a little more energy, but it was a very good performance. "

Earlier on the billboard, Gordon introduced the favorite for the Novice Hunt of Pendil, Commanche Red, who could only finish third but returned with a valid excuse.

"When he came back he seemed really sore," Gordon said.

"What happened was that the toe clip on his back shoe had gone straight to his foot.

"There was a good amount of blood, and we had to take off his shoe there and then. It's sore, understandably, but hopefully we'll get it going next week."

"That could have happened very early. He made a mistake in the third and never looked happy at any stage after that."

"In those circumstances, if I had only been defeated 10 times, I could have run a really good race."

Like Highway One O Two, Commanche Red must rest before heading to Liverpool

"We will wait for Aintree with him," Gordon added.

"(Jockey) Paddy (Brennan) stood firm that we should go for the three miler in Aintree (Mildmay Novices & # 39; Chase).

"I was happy to go to a small race somewhere before the end of the season. But when you hire Paddy, don't discuss it, he just tells you what to do!"