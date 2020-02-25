Here are some safety tips for snowstorms of the Michigan State Police – Up News Info Detroit

MICHIGAN (DETROIT Up News Info) – Drivers should be careful with Wednesday morning's trip, as heavy snow is expected to reach the Detroit metropolitan area by looking Tuesday night.

Michigan State Police Lt. Michael Shaw says the department always reminds drivers to slow down.

%MINIFYHTML83ef6c9bef34ca890435523cd2976a3813% %MINIFYHTML83ef6c9bef34ca890435523cd2976a3814%

"We have been very fortunate this winter, we have not had much, we usually find here in Michigan, the large amount of snow does not cause problems for drivers, it is in that small point where they rely a little on their driving ability," said Shaw .

%MINIFYHTML83ef6c9bef34ca890435523cd2976a3815% %MINIFYHTML83ef6c9bef34ca890435523cd2976a3816%

Shaw says that in bad weather car accidents are inevitable, but if you find yourself in an accident. There are safety measures to follow.

"Usually, most people get injured in traffic accidents after their initial accident and get out of the car and generally we see that many pedestrians end up being run over by other cars and die there," he said.

Shaw also says to stay in his car and get off the road if possible until the police arrive. He says that many accidents can be avoided if drivers stay focused.

"Set up that radio beforehand, use a hands-free device for your phone if you can," Shaw said.

The Michigan Department of Transportation says they have many drivers waiting and ready to go as soon as the first snow falls, but a reminder to give them some distance on the road.

"Those snow plows when they go out and those drivers often go with the snow flying and everything they can't see," he said.

© 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed.