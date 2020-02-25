Hennepin Co.'s lawyer defends Amy Klobuchar in the Myon Burrell case – Up News Info

– Hennepin County Prosecutor Mike Freeman says the right man is in jail in a murder case that has once again become the center of attention due to the presidential candidacy of Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar.

Freeman released his answer to questions about the murder of Tyesha Edwards, 11. A bullet flew home and killed her in 2002.

Myon Burrell was convicted of the crime, but earlier this month the Minnesota Civil Liberties Union requested another investigation after an Associated Press report raised questions about the case.

Klobuchar was the Hennepin County attorney at the time. Some have demanded that he leave the presidential race.

"This was a solid investigation and prosecution," Freeman said. “Amy Klobuchar was not the trial lawyer in the case. It should not be treated as a political football. This office will continue to focus on the facts and will not allow the policy of the moment to influence that review of the facts. ”

Freeman says that Burrell had two different alibis during the initial investigation, and now there is a possible third alibi provided by two people who claim he was with them at the time of the shooting.

