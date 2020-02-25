Henderson please wait at Kempton spin | Racing news

%MINIFYHTML76ecdf0598b754cdffdc62f5a3eb73a211% %MINIFYHTML76ecdf0598b754cdffdc62f5a3eb73a212%





Pentland Hills (black cap)

Nicky Henderson was excited about what he saw of Pentland Hills, Rifle Raffles and Verdana Blue as they continued their preparations for the Unibet Champions Championship next month with a gallop at Kempton Racecourse.

The three protagonists of Cheltenham were among the 13 horses sent to work on the Sunbury track on Tuesday morning in what has become an annual tradition prior to the Festival for the Seven Barrows driver.

Working for a lap and a half on the track for all weather, none of the three passed the post in front of their gallops, with Pentland Hills and Verdana Blue finishing second and third, respectively, behind Adjali in the first group and Raffles rifle following home. Birchdale in the third batch.

Henderson said: "It was good and everyone did what they had to do. It just puts them at an advantage and they don't judge them by the results here. I was happy with Pentland and Verdana and Fusil was fine."

"Nico (from Boinville) was saying he remembers when he rode at El Polomoche and Binocular never came to him here a fortnight before (the 2010 Festival), but Binocular still won the Obstacle Champion.

"We know how the horses work. One or two suffered a blow, it was good and it is well taken, but many have not run a bit and that is why they are here."

Encouraged by what he saw, Henderson believes he still has more work to do with last year's Triumph Hurdle winner, Pentland Hills, and fellow Grade One scorer, Rifle Raffles.

He added: "He was very satisfied with Pentland. Epatante is surely the one (for the Hurdle Champion). He could defend Pentland as he did well, but he has another bit of work to come.

"I think it was a step forward for Fusil and Daryl (Jacob) was happy. It's a horse that comes alive on a racecourse."

"He certainly did it twice last year and we have to get him back to that. Verdana Blue will have to go to a field that doesn't suit him, but he's in good shape."

A horse that will not be part of Henderson's team for the Festival is Doncaster's impressive scorer, Glynn, who was only 14-1 for Ballymore Novices & # 39; Hurdle.

Henderson said, "Glynn doesn't leave. He looked great in Doncaster, but he hasn't come back to that since.

"He has only run once and is a baby. Everyone wants to go to Cheltenham, but that tells me that it would not be sensible."

"I would like to find a nice career, finish with a good grade and lock it up for next year."