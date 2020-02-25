Heavy rains flood Jakarta | News

A month of rain in 24 hours has left parts of the Indonesian capital, Jakarta, underwater.

Fortunately, there were no reports of loss of life after the downpours on Monday night, which affected Jakarta and the satellite cities of Bekasi and Tangerang. A total of 87 floods were reported in Jakarta in the morning rush hour.

%MINIFYHTML772dee7e45c51847a5f305aaaf3e0ccd11% %MINIFYHTML772dee7e45c51847a5f305aaaf3e0ccd12%

As expected, in a city struggling to deal with traffic congestion, there were interruptions in road and rail services. Gambir and Sudirman train stations were closed.

The Jakarta Observatory reported a total 24-hour rainfall of 277.5 millimeters, which is equivalent to a month of rain.

Less than two months have passed since Jakarta was hit by the strongest rain the city has seen in more than a decade. Then, it was reported that 60 people died in the floods. In January floods, 377 mm of rain fell in a similar period of time.

However, the current situation remains critical, as the Ciliwung River continues to rise and poses a threat to many parts of the city, as it is at a dangerously high level.

Rain is probably the result of a change in wind direction caused by two tropical cyclones, one over the Northern Territory of Australia and the other off the coast of Western Australia.

Torrential rains will continue to be a risk for Jakarta in the coming days, although there is nothing in the forecast predictions that suggest something as heavy as Monday night.