Hayden Panettierre says she is "good" after her boyfriend supposedly hit her

%MINIFYHTML2e9e01b8e32328b12386516d8600647b11% %MINIFYHTML2e9e01b8e32328b12386516d8600647b12%

Wenn

The student of & # 39; Nashville & # 39; states that it's always good & # 39; when a fan asks about his well-being after an alleged incident of domestic violence with Brian Hickerson.

Up News Info –

Actress Hayden Panettiere has assured fans that she is "always good" after her boyfriend Brian Hickersonarrest by domestic battery.

First "Nashville"Star shared the comment with a Twitter follower over the weekend after posting a picture of his five-year-old daughter Kaya from his father, a retired boxer. Wladimir Klitschko, from whom Panettiere separated in 2018.

%MINIFYHTML2e9e01b8e32328b12386516d8600647b13% %MINIFYHTML2e9e01b8e32328b12386516d8600647b14%

"The best father of all," captioned the sweet photo.

%MINIFYHTML2e9e01b8e32328b12386516d8600647b15% %MINIFYHTML2e9e01b8e32328b12386516d8600647b16%

However, one person seemed to confuse Klitschko with Hickerson and tried to criticize the 30-year-old for her current relationship.

"Before or after hitting you," the Twitter user asked, prompting the actress to answer: "Wrong guy. The legends of Klitschko (sic). That's my CHAMP."

Another follower took the opportunity to ask about Panettiere's well-being, asking if he was "good," to which the star replied: "Always good," and added a smiley-faced emoji.

Both tweets have been deleted.

Panettiere has been dating Hickerson since the summer of 2018, but their relationship has been in the headlines for all the wrong reasons.

The real estate broker was most recently arrested in Jackson, Wyoming on Valentine's Day after allegedly hitting Panettiere with "a clenched fist on the right side of his face" during a heated dispute.

He was also arrested by the Los Angeles police in May 2019, after a binge discussion between the two.