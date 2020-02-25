Harvey Weinstein's victim, Mimi Haley, cries in a cafe after being found guilty of rape

Wenn

One of the women who accuses Weinstein of sexual assault reveals that she burst into tears after discovering that the Hollywood Hon was finally convicted of rape.

Up News Info –

Harvey weinstein accuser Mimi haley I had to sit in a cafe and cry after hearing that the movie mogul had been convicted of rape.

The tearful testimony of the former production assistant in court helped New York prosecutors obtain a conviction on Monday, February 24, 2020 after jurors at the Weinstein trial pleaded guilty to sexual assault and rape in third grade, and is now celebrating the result while the producer faces more than 25 years behind bars.

%MINIFYHTMLbcd45da48326775d78dcd177b80664da11% %MINIFYHTMLbcd45da48326775d78dcd177b80664da12%

"I was actually in a cafeteria when a friend appeared on my screen (news) and I just sat down and started crying …" he said.Good morning america"on Tuesday". It was a great sense of relief that the jury understood, that they believed me and that they listened to me. I was simply grateful. "

Haley confessed that it was scary to take the position against his attacker, but he felt that "it was the right thing to do", and he hopes the verdict sends a message to the #MeToo movement, which was launched in 2017 after the Weinstein character's published exposures . and behavior

Since then, more than 80 women introduced themselves and accused the dishonored producer of inappropriate sexual behavior, aggression and rape.

"I feel we are being educated about the reality of victims of sexual assault and sexual assault and what that implies many times," he added. "Many victims of sexual assault know their attacker and have some kind of relationship with that person and that brings with it another layer of emotional confusion that he needs to process … We are getting rid of many outdated ideas about this type of assault."

Haley called one of Weinstein's lawyers, who made it clear in court that he would never put himself in a "position" to be attacked, like his client's accusers.

In an appearance on the US daytime program "Sight"Mimi criticized the culture of blaming the victims, saying:" I don't think we should tell people how, for example, Harvey Weinstein's lawyer did, that, & # 39; don't put yourself in that position & # 39 ;. I think we should focus on "Don't rape people." If they come to your house, don't violate them. If they come to your hotel, don't violate them. "

"I really feel that (we need) to change the focus of constantly blaming the victims and assessing what part of someone was basically the real person who committed the crime and took responsibility for their choices," he added.

Haley now plans to return to court for Weinstein's sentence on March 11, but he has no idea what he is going to say.