Harvey Weinstein's ex-wife, Georgina Chapman, finds comfort in Adrien Brody

According to reports, the co-founder of the fashion brand Marchesa has been in a relationship with the actor of & # 39; Predators & # 39; after divorcing the dishonored movie producer amid his sexual assault scandal.

Harvey Weinstein's ex-wife Georgina Chapman has been able to continue living a normal life with the help of Adrien Brody amid charges of sexual assault and conviction of Harvey. According to reports, the English fashion designer and actress moved with the Academy Award-winning actor since her separation from the former film producer in 2017.

According to The Sun, the 43-year-old beauty met Adrien through her then husband after Adrien starred in two Miramax productions. "Hollywoodland"Y"Jailbreakers"The two, however, only approached after they met at the launch of the model Helena ChristensenThe swimsuit line last April in Puerto Rico.

The lovebirds reportedly "teamed up with cocktails" at the event held at the elegant Ritz-Carlton Beach Golden Reserve. Georgina, who had given up leaving after her divorce from Harvey, found a great source of support in "The pianist"star.

Georgina left Harvey after the women filed sexual assault charges against him in 2017. "My heart is broken by all the women who have suffered tremendous pain due to these unforgivable actions," he said in a statement at the time. "I chose to leave my husband. My first priority is to take care of my young children and at this moment I ask the media for privacy."

Harvey said he "encouraged" his wife to leave him, acknowledging that the demand for sexual assault destroyed their marriage. "During the last week, my family suffered a lot of pain for which I am responsible," he said after Georgina confirmed the end of their marriage. "I sat with my wife Georgina, whom I love more than anything, and we discussed what was best for our family," he added. "We discussed the possibility of a separation and encouraged her to do what was in her heart. In the end, she made the decision to separate."

On Monday, February 24, Harvey was convicted of rape in the third degree and criminal sexual acts in the first degree. He faces five to 29 years in prison. He was supposed to be transferred to jail on Rikers Island, where he will wait for his sentence on March 11, but he was rushed to Bellevue Hospital in Manhattan after complaining of chest pains, hours after the conviction.