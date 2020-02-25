Harvey Weinstein reportedly hired a "prison consultant,quot; after his conviction

A representative from Harvey Weinstein told New York Post reporters that the producer hired a "prison consultant,quot; before going to the big house after his conviction earlier this week. Juda Engelmayer said the alleged expert is not a psychologist, but will help Weinstein with logistics, including medical care.

According to his representative, Weinstein has been dealing with diabetes and back problems. The consultant was hired by his team as a precaution, so Weinstein receives the treatment he needs and does not suffer unnecessarily behind bars.

Arthur Aidala, who went to see his client at Bellevue Hospital in Manhattan on Tuesday, said it was not "clear,quot; if Weinstein will be sent to Riker's Island while awaiting his sentence on March 11.

On Monday, the 67-year-old film producer was convicted of a rape charge and a charge of a criminal sexual act, in other words, the producer could serve the rest of his life behind bars. The maximum sentence for the charges is 29 years.

The judge who presided over the case, Judge James Burke, refused to release the producer from bail and instead jailed him while awaiting sentencing. Aidala states that Weinstein was taken to the hospital after his conviction for heart palpitations and high blood pressure.

His lawyer claims that Weinstein hopes to see friends and family there. According to Aidala, the former power producer is "excited,quot; about his fight with the charges, and they are looking to get him out of jail as soon as they can.

Weinstein's trial is easily the highest profile of 2020 so far. The producer fought 5 counts of sexual abuse, all derived from the accusations of three different women, including Jessica Mann, Mimi Haleyi and Annabella Sciorra.

Weinstein's conviction has been considered a great victory for the #MeToo movement, considering that the accusations against him were the catalyst for the cascade of stories that began to be published at the end of 2017, until now.



