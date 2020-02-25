Harvey Weinstein receives odious comments after his hospitalization

It has been revealed that the dishonored Harvey Weinstein has been hospitalized. The Shade Room cites the latest CNN information and reveals that he was taken to Riker Island in New York, and then redirected to the hospital for too high blood pressure, chest pain and heart palpitations.

According to the latest news, he was admitted to the hospital last night, and now his lawyer confirmed that he is doing well.

He remained in the Bellevue prison room on Tuesday morning.

This occurs after the man received his verdict: guilty of criminal sexual assault and rape in the third degree.

TSR reported that "after the verdict was read, he was arrested without bail."

People definitely do not support him at all after everything that happened.

Someone wanted to mention the fact that "I had no chest pains and heart palpitations when I was doing what I was doing."

Another follower said: "And why should we care when he didn't care about the pain those girls were feeling?" And someone else posted this: "I don't know if I can believe this or not … not after that cripple ". The trick he did yesterday.

Another commenter wrote: "Everyone suddenly gets sick when they go to jail," and a fan posted: "Bill was having the same problems, and everyone locked him up in search of that same energy."

Someone else also wanted to know where all these health-related problems were when he was torturing the women he raped: "Where was all this chest pain when he was taking advantage of these women?"

On February 24, Weinstein was convicted of 2 counts of sexual assault and rape in the third degree.

Still, some of his diehard fans believe he should be waiting for his sentence as a free man because of the problems he has with his health.



