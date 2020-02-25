Harvey Weinstein ran to the hospital instead of going to jail after complaining of chest pains!

%MINIFYHTMLc7545d0b4f09ede5acfa2d49ff0a034b11% %MINIFYHTMLc7545d0b4f09ede5acfa2d49ff0a034b12%

After being convicted of rape and sentenced in time to prison, many people went to social media to celebrate, but it seems that Harvey Weinstein was not taken to the Rikers Island jail after sentencing. Instead, the dishonored Hollywood director complained of chest pains and as a result he was rushed to the hospital.

On February 24, Weinstein was convicted of 2 counts of sexual assault and third-degree rape, but instead of spending his first night in prison, he spent it in the hospital after a health crisis.

Until his March 11 sentence, he was supposed to be taken to the Rikers Island jail and, while he was handcuffed there, he complained of chest pains, so he never got to the notorious New York jail.

He was taken to Bellevue Hospital according to Variety through his representative.

Variety also noted that Bellevue is actually a psychiatric hospital and, in the first place, is also supposed to respond to any medical emergency coming from inmates at the New York jail.

Since Weinstein will soon become that, it makes sense that he was taken there.

The prison he is addressing has a history of violence among inmates, but that is where he will wait for his final sentence.

Until now, he has been a free man since his arrest in May 2018, with a bail of $ 2 million.

His lawyer, Donna Rotunno, has already asked Judge James Burke that the Hollywood mogul remain free on bail until his sentence next month based on his failed back surgery not too long ago.

However, the judge decided to return it to Rikers!

The man who provoked the entire "Me too,quot; movement with his decades of sexual crimes faces between 5 and 29 years in prison.

Do you think he should be waiting for his sentence as a free man because of his health problems or not?



