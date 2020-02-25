Harvey Weinstein hospitalized for chest pains and heart palpitations (update)

Yesterday, the verdict was finally revealed and Harvey Weinstein was convicted of criminal sexual assault and rape in the third degree. After reading the verdict, he was arrested without bail.

According to CNNWhile being transported to Rikers Island in New York, he was redirected to Bellevue Hospital in New York for chest pains, heart palpitations and high blood pressure.

He was admitted on Monday night, and his lawyer confirmed that he is well, and remained in the prison room in Bellevue on Tuesday morning.

Like us previously Harvey was reportedly convicted of first-degree criminal sexual assault and third-degree rape. The jury was able to reach a verdict on the charge of sexual assault based on a testimony provided by Miriam Haley, who was a production assistant for "Project Runway." They were able to reach a verdict on the rape charge based on the testimony given by aspiring actress Jessica Mann.

Once you are discharged from the hospital, you are expected to be transferred to Rikers Island.

He will be officially sentenced on March 11 and faces up to 25 years for the conviction of sexual assault, and 18 months to 4 years for the conviction for rape in the third degree.

Harvey also faces charges in Los Angeles, but a hearing has not yet been scheduled.

Roommates, what do you think?

Source: https://www.cnn.com/2020/02/25/us/weinstein-rikers-hospital/index.html

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @ Jade_Ashley94