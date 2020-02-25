Harvey Weinstein convicted of VIOLATION: Twitter reacts!

The dishonored Hollywood director was found guilty of two of the five criminal charges he faced in his trial in New York County on Monday after the jury deliberated for five days.

Weinstein, who had maintained his innocence during legal proceedings, was found guilty of first-degree criminal sexual assault, according to the testimony of former Project Runway production assistant Miriam Haley.

He was also convicted of rape in third grade, based on the testimony of aspiring actress Jessica Mann.

