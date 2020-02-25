Harvey Weinstein accusers applaud his conviction of rape and sexual assault in New York – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Almost a dozen women who accused the dishonest Hollywood movie producer Harvey Weinstein of sexually abusing them applauded their conviction for rape and sexual assault in New York.

"Now we know that if we dare to speak, there is much more chance that we will be heard and that our abusers will be punished," said actress Rosanna Arquette.

Weinstein, 67, was convicted Monday of third-degree rape and sexual assault in New York, but still faces charges in Los Angeles. More than 80 women, many of them known actresses, accused him of sexual assault or harassment.

The women who spoke today in front of the Los Angeles City Council called themselves the "breakers of silence." It is believed that the accusations against Weinstein began the #MeToo movement, in which women across the country and from all industries accused powerful men of inappropriate sexual behavior that had previously only been discussed in the background.

Actress Caitlin Dulany said many of them had already been involved in civil proceedings with Weinstein, but it is not known how many of them could testify in the Los Angeles criminal process.

"Hopefully there are more of us who can testify to the previous bad acts, because from what I understand, there is more room for maneuver to bring witnesses and I certainly hope they hear from all of us, many of us in that trial as well." she said.

A Weinstein lawyer, who is scheduled to be sentenced on March 11, says they plan to file an appeal.