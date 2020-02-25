hacker: hackers exceeded $ 82 million in bug rewards: report – Latest news

%MINIFYHTMLa73ab6fb7273f4ad1890dd4262f9f5d511% %MINIFYHTMLa73ab6fb7273f4ad1890dd4262f9f5d512%

The concept of piracy as a viable career has become a reality, since full-time ethical hackers have earned more than $ 82 million in bug rewards at HackerOne to date and the community has expanded to more than 600,000 with almost 850 hackers that register on a given day.

Nearly 18 percent of these describe themselves as full-time hackers, looking for vulnerabilities and making the Internet safer for everyone, according to the "Hackers Report 2020,quot; of the San Francisco-based bug reward platform HackerOne

Hackers from all 170 countries, including India, work daily to protect 1,700 companies and government agencies, including Zomato and OnePlus, on the HackerOne platform.

Hackers in the United States earned 19 percent of all rewards last year, with India (10 percent), Russia (8 percent), China (7 percent), Germany (5 percent) and Canada (4 percent) completing the six main countries with the highest income.

"Hackers are a global force for good, working together to secure our interconnected society," said Luke Tucker, Senior Director of the Global Hackers Community.

"Their reasons for hacking may vary, but the results constantly impress the growing ranks of organizations that adopt hackers through the security of crowdsourcing,quot; leaving us all much safer than before, "Tucker added.

Hackers from Switzerland and Austria earned more than 950 percent more than the previous year, and hackers from Singapore, China and other countries in the APAC region earned more than 250 percent more than in 2018.

Piracy also provides valuable professional experience, since 78% of hackers use their piracy experience to help them find or compete better for a professional opportunity.

Almost 40 percent of hackers spend 20 hours or more per week searching for vulnerabilities, "the findings showed.

Hackers earned approximately $ 40 million in rewards in 2019 alone, which is almost equal to the total rewards of all previous years combined.

At the end of last year, hackers had accumulated more than $ 82 million for valid vulnerability reports.

In addition to the seven hackers that have surpassed the $ 1 million profit milestone, 13 more reached $ 500,000 in lifetime profits.

No industry or profession has experienced an evolution such as piracy.

"It started in the darkest part of the Internet, where hackers roamed the online world in search of vulnerabilities. Later it became a respectable hobby, something that talented people could do in parallel. Now it's a call professional, "said Tucker.

The Zomato food delivery platform has paid more than $ 100,000 (more than Rs 70 lakh) to 435 hackers to date for finding and correcting errors on its platform.

OnePlus has established a Security Response Center that would offer a reward for errors to security experts, who discover and report possible threats to the company's systems. Rewards for qualifying error reports will be in the range of $ 50- $ 7,000.

