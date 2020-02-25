Gwyneth Paltrow's son, Moses, supports Goop's vibrators

Instagram

The actress of & # 39; Avengers: Endgame & # 39; He reveals that his 13-year-old son was initially embarrassed with sex toys sold on his lifestyle website, but has since changed his mind.

Gwyneth Paltrow He has received praise from his son for selling vibrators. The "Avengers Final Game"actress stopped by"Jimmy Kimmel Live!"for his episode on Monday, February 24 at night, and revealed that Moses, 13, surprisingly supported the sex toys sold on his lifestyle website, Goop.

When the topic of children was discussed, the 47-year-old woman talked about the change in her teenage son's perspective. "You know, it's really fun, my son told me the other day: he said: & # 39; You know, at first, I thought it was really embarrassing that there were vibrators on your website. And now I think it's a great thing." , he recalled, "He said: & # 39; You're a feminist, mom. You're a bad whore & # 39;. I thought: & # 39; Thank you & # 39 ;.

Surprised by Moses' comment, host Jimmy Kimmel He said: "It seems to be smart. Wow, yes, no, I don't think I said the word & # 39; vibrator & # 39; with my mother in the room." Then he asked the Academy Award winner how she was at the age of her son. To which, he confessed, "I was just trying to solve everything, and I was super insecure. It's a difficult age, that high school."

The ex-wife of Coldplay Leader Chris Martin He also shared how Moses and his sister Apple, 15, are slowly attracted to their works. "You know, it's very interesting. I think it must be quite surreal that they are someone's children, well, their parents are in the public eye," he explained. "And it's interesting to see them evolve along with our careers as we move forward."

In another part of the interview, Paltrow touched on the theme of his infamous "This Smell Like My Vagina" candle. Speaking about how the name came up, he shared with Kimmel: "One day we smelled different fragrances and I was joking and I said & # 39; [This smells like my vagina] & # 39; – like a joke".

"But then I thought, & # 39; Wouldn't it be great if someone really had the guts to do that? What feminist punk rock statement does that have on your table & # 39;" continued the wife of television writer and producer Brad Falchuk . "And then [Heretic Fragrance founder Douglas Little] made it. I thought he had made a joke and the next thing I knew was that it was on my website."