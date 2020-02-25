Gwyneth Paltrow Son's reaction to Goop's adult content is epic

Gwyneth Paltrow She is not a normal mother, she is a great mother!

On Monday, the founder of Goop stopped Jimmy Kimmel Live and revealed that his children Apple martin15 and Moses Martin, 13 years old, whom he shares with his ex Chris Martin, have begun to be interested in their empire of well-being. While discussing the issue of how his children had hugged his Goop-ness, Gwyneth admitted that his son was really embarrassed at first.

"You know, it's really funny, my son told me the other day: he told me: & # 39; You know, at first, I thought it was really embarrassing that there were vibrators on your website. And now I think it's a great thing." he told the host Jimmy Kimmel. "It's like,‘ You're a feminist, mom. You're rude. " I was like, "Thank you."

Amused by the reaction of his son, the hostess of the night joked: "Wow, yes, no, I don't think I said the word & # 39; vibrator & # 39; with my mother in the room. You are really ahead of the I play there. "