Gwyneth Paltrow Son's reaction to Goop's adult content is epic

Gwyneth Paltrow She is not a normal mother, she is a great mother!
On Monday, the founder of Goop stopped Jimmy Kimmel Live and revealed that his children Apple martin15 and Moses Martin, 13 years old, whom he shares with his ex Chris Martin, have begun to be interested in their empire of well-being. While discussing the issue of how his children had hugged his Goop-ness, Gwyneth admitted that his son was really embarrassed at first.
"You know, it's really funny, my son told me the other day: he told me: & # 39; You know, at first, I thought it was really embarrassing that there were vibrators on your website. And now I think it's a great thing." he told the host Jimmy Kimmel. "It's like,‘ You're a feminist, mom. You're rude. " I was like, "Thank you."
Amused by the reaction of his son, the hostess of the night joked: "Wow, yes, no, I don't think I said the word & # 39; vibrator & # 39; with my mother in the room. You are really ahead of the I play there. "
While talking about his teenagers, Gwyneth reflected on how Apple and Moses began to gravitate slowly toward their professions and Chris's.
"You know, it's very interesting. I think it must be quite surreal that they are someone's children, well, their parents are in the public eye," he explained. "And it's interesting to see them evolve along with our careers as we move forward."
As Goop fans know, vibrators are not the only products that the brand sells on its website. Last month, Gwyneth made headlines for his latest innovation: a candle called "This Smells Like My Vagina,quot;.
And of course, the Avengers Final Game star brought a sample to Jimmy Kimmel Live so Jimmy could taste the controversial fragrance. Before the comedian could smell the scent, Gwyneth offered a small context about the origin of the name.
"One day we smelled different fragrances and I was joking and I said: & # 39; (This smells like my vagina) & # 39 ;, like a joke," he assured Jimmy. "But then I thought,‘ Wouldn't it be great if someone really had the guts to do that? What feminist punk rock statement to have that on your table. "
Gwyneth added: "And then (founder of the Heretic Fragrance Douglas Little) did. I thought he had made a joke and the next thing I knew was that it was on my website. "
After hearing the story of how the candle was born, Jimmy lit it and cautiously offered his opinion on the aroma. "It smells good," he said. "It smells a bit masculine, really. It has a kind of wood … I don't know. But not really … you know what I say?"
Once Gwyneth assured Jimmy that the candle did not really intend to smell like a vagina, she explained that her purpose is to spread a message of power: "You are supposed to … you know, I think many women have grown with some degree of shame or shame around this part. So, we are like & # 39; Me! & # 39; "
