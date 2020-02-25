Guy Fieri talks about Al Pacino & Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives

What is cooking like? Al Pacino?
Guy Fieri stopped by Morning pop Tuesday to talk about your new Tournament of Champions premiered on the Food Network on March 4, but the co-hosts couldn't help asking Diners, Drive-Ins and dives presenter about his recent meeting with Pacino, Sylvester Stallone and some other big Hollywood stars.
"I'm still stumbling. Godfather it's one of my favorite movies of all time, "said Fieri Scott Tweedie, Lilliana Vazquez Y Victor Cruz. "Stallone is one of the friendliest people you'll ever meet and is iconic. And (Arnold) Schwarzenegger was there and Sugar Ray Leonard was there and Michael Strahan It was there. All this was in Sly's house. "
"They invited me and I said I would come, we were going to watch the fight. I said it would come but I really want to cook something. And when I got the inventory, the list of who was going to be there surprised me a little," Fieri continued. "But what's great is every one of those guys who were there, everyone who was there, including Sly's family, her daughters, the friendliest people in the world. We had a great time. But when I cooked and Al bit, I'm looking at it like it's time to do it or break it. "
And yes, Pacino loved Fieri's cooking!
The famous chef also revealed some secrets on how to make Diners, Drive-Ins and dives.
"We have made more than 1,200 locations in triple D and used to start with just randomness, then we made the Ouija board for a long time, then we made darts, then we ripped pages of the newspaper," he joked. "No, you know what it is? Many fans write, now social networks are much stronger than they were when we started this in 1982, which is what it feels like. We've been doing the show for 13 years., Almost 14 years … I will probably do this show with a walker. "
"I have such a high expectation of what we are going to do. We receive reports from the health department, we receive copies of the menu," Fieri added. "They have to go through an interview for two to three hours."
Check out Guy's interview above to hear about his next Food Network. Champion Tournament!
