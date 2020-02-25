Guy Fieri talks about Al Pacino & Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives

And yes, Pacino loved Fieri's cooking!

The famous chef also revealed some secrets on how to make Diners, Drive-Ins and dives.

"We have made more than 1,200 locations in triple D and used to start with just randomness, then we made the Ouija board for a long time, then we made darts, then we ripped pages of the newspaper," he joked. "No, you know what it is? Many fans write, now social networks are much stronger than they were when we started this in 1982, which is what it feels like. We've been doing the show for 13 years., Almost 14 years … I will probably do this show with a walker. "

"I have such a high expectation of what we are going to do. We receive reports from the health department, we receive copies of the menu," Fieri added. "They have to go through an interview for two to three hours."

