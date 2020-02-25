Grimsby 4 – 2 Newport

%MINIFYHTMLe8814e23c1c44cfad24f693bb8155d7111% %MINIFYHTMLe8814e23c1c44cfad24f693bb8155d7112%

Grimsby was left with 4-2 winners against Newport in a high-scoring League Two clash at Blundell Park.

Bradley Garmston, Josh Benson, James Hanson and Max Wright scored for the hosts as they moved over the Exiles to 14th place.

The Mariners took the lead in a minute when Garmston took full advantage of a mistake by Newport goalkeeper Tom King, who pushed an initial attempt by Charles Vernam directly into the defender's path.

Newport struck back in the 10th minute through Jordan Green, who was allowed a clear run to the local penalty area before hitting the net from close range.

The visiting striker Jamille Matt missed a golden opportunity to put the 2-1, and it turned out to be a revealing foul when Benson took a free kick in the corner at the other end.

The home team extended their lead shortly after the hour mark courtesy of Hanson's volley.

Padraig Amond retired one in the 68th minute to establish an exciting finish.

But the game went to bed six minutes after Wright found the upper corner with a deflected blow.