Grimes hopes to allow his baby to decide his own gender identity

%MINIFYHTMLdaa0053de5bec6af78af50b0525d98a811% %MINIFYHTMLdaa0053de5bec6af78af50b0525d98a812%

Instagram

During a live YouTube broadcast, the & # 39; Genesis & # 39 ;, singer who is dating Tesla CEO Elon Musk, also informs fans that he has chosen a name for his first unborn child.

Up News Info –

Singer Grimes He hopes to allow his baby to choose his own gender identity.

The "Genesis" star, who is dating Tesla CEO Elon Musk, participated in a live YouTube broadcast on Friday (February 21), during which a fan asked if he was expecting a boy or a girl .

%MINIFYHTMLdaa0053de5bec6af78af50b0525d98a813% %MINIFYHTMLdaa0053de5bec6af78af50b0525d98a814%

In response, Grimes said: "I don't want to say the gender of the baby … because I feel that their privacy must be protected. I don't think they can consent to being famous or being in public."

%MINIFYHTMLdaa0053de5bec6af78af50b0525d98a815% %MINIFYHTMLdaa0053de5bec6af78af50b0525d98a816%

She added that she doesn't want to "make them gender" in case they don't identify like this, she continued: "And I don't want to have them as a gender in case they don't feel that way in their life. I don't." You know, I feel it is not necessary to know … They can decide their destiny and identity. "

In another part of the chat, the 31-year-old star, whose real name is Claire Boucher, told fans that he has a name chosen for his unborn child, but that he will keep it a secret for now.

"I have a name for the baby, but I don't want to say what it is because everyone I've told you hates it, and everyone will make fun of it. But, in fact, it's a great name and people just don't appreciate it yet because it's too avant-garde. "

The baby will be the first, while Musk, 48, is already the father of five children from his previous marriage to Canadian author Justine Wilson, who divorced in 2008.