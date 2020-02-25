Home Entertainment Grimes hopes to allow his baby to decide his own gender identity

Grimes hopes to allow his baby to decide his own gender identity

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Grimes hopes to allow his baby to decide his own gender identity
%MINIFYHTMLdaa0053de5bec6af78af50b0525d98a811% %MINIFYHTMLdaa0053de5bec6af78af50b0525d98a812%
Instagram

During a live YouTube broadcast, the & # 39; Genesis & # 39 ;, singer who is dating Tesla CEO Elon Musk, also informs fans that he has chosen a name for his first unborn child.

Up News Info
Singer Grimes He hopes to allow his baby to choose his own gender identity.

The "Genesis" star, who is dating Tesla CEO Elon Musk, participated in a live YouTube broadcast on Friday (February 21), during which a fan asked if he was expecting a boy or a girl .

%MINIFYHTMLdaa0053de5bec6af78af50b0525d98a813%%MINIFYHTMLdaa0053de5bec6af78af50b0525d98a814%

In response, Grimes said: "I don't want to say the gender of the baby … because I feel that their privacy must be protected. I don't think they can consent to being famous or being in public."

%MINIFYHTMLdaa0053de5bec6af78af50b0525d98a815% %MINIFYHTMLdaa0053de5bec6af78af50b0525d98a816%

She added that she doesn't want to "make them gender" in case they don't identify like this, she continued: "And I don't want to have them as a gender in case they don't feel that way in their life. I don't." You know, I feel it is not necessary to know … They can decide their destiny and identity. "

In another part of the chat, the 31-year-old star, whose real name is Claire Boucher, told fans that he has a name chosen for his unborn child, but that he will keep it a secret for now.

"I have a name for the baby, but I don't want to say what it is because everyone I've told you hates it, and everyone will make fun of it. But, in fact, it's a great name and people just don't appreciate it yet because it's too avant-garde. "

The baby will be the first, while Musk, 48, is already the father of five children from his previous marriage to Canadian author Justine Wilson, who divorced in 2008.