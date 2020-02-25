Greece: Europe's only nickel factory faces closure | Greece News

%MINIFYHTML84f2698c6b6fd9fe11e12b3600e63b7711% %MINIFYHTML84f2698c6b6fd9fe11e12b3600e63b7712%

More than a thousand jobs are at risk in Greece, as the only European iron and nickel manufacturer is facing closure.

The government says the state-owned company, Larco, has a debt of more than half a billion dollars and will be sold within the year.

John Psaropoulos from Al Jazeera reports from the port city of Larymna.