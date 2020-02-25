Grapevine police look for an injured wildcat who stepped on an illegal foot trap – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

GRAPEVINE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Grapevine Police Department is urgently looking for an injured wildcat that stepped on an illegal foot trap.

%MINIFYHTMLa5112dada3776368df72a8bd721fdabc13% %MINIFYHTMLa5112dada3776368df72a8bd721fdabc14%

Police said the animal is near Parr Park and could be aggressive if approached.

%MINIFYHTMLa5112dada3776368df72a8bd721fdabc15% %MINIFYHTMLa5112dada3776368df72a8bd721fdabc16%

Anyone who sees wildcats advises calling 911 with an exact location.