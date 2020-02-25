Grant Xhaka of Arsenal asks for more opening with fans | Soccer news

Xhaka: "Here, we don't have the connection with fans. In Germany, we have many open training sessions when fans can come talk to you."







%MINIFYHTML3f73e3fe97649cc84ede95cf1ebacda611% %MINIFYHTML3f73e3fe97649cc84ede95cf1ebacda612%

Granit Xhaka has asked for clubs to allow more openness with fans after their dispute with Arsenal fans.

The midfielder wanted to leave the club in January after being stripped of the captaincy, having sworn before the fans who booed him.

Since then, Xhaka promised to stay and fight for his place in the Emirates, but noted a difference in fan access between Germany and England as part of his problem.

"I realize that fans want players to play in every game, but they must also understand that it's not always that easy," he said, quoted in Sun.

0:50 Xhaka reacted angrily after being booed by his own followers in his Premier League game against Crystal Palace Xhaka reacted angrily after being booed by his own followers in his Premier League game against Crystal Palace

"This is the biggest difference between Germany and England, because here we don't have the connection with the fans. In Germany, we have many open training sessions when fans can come and talk to you."

"Here, everything is closed and it would be nice to be able to explain to people why something is going well or not so well."

The Swiss international insists that he enjoys his football again under the new coach Mikel Arteta and looks forward to his future with the club.

0:38 Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta explains how he convinced Granit Xhaka to stay at the club. Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta explains how he convinced Granit Xhaka to stay at the club.

He said: "I told the club (that) & # 39; while I'm here, I'm always ready to give it my all. & # 39; I train very hard and that changed things.

"That has been the key to happiness for me and, with the help of Mikel and my teammates, I enjoy being an Arsenal player again."