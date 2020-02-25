Graduate students of the University of California at Santa Cruz put jobs on the line by achieving a higher salary – Up News Info San Francisco

SANTA CRUZ (Up News Info SF) – Hundreds of graduate students from the University of California at Santa Cruz are putting their jobs in danger amid a strike that demands a higher salary.

Those on strike are specifically asking for a $ 1,400 per month increase in the cost of living, but faced a university ultimatum on Friday: get back to work and release the grades that have been holding back college students or run the risk of being fired.

%MINIFYHTMLca7632cdc1c2611975997575f5543ea011% %MINIFYHTMLca7632cdc1c2611975997575f5543ea012%

UCSC officials issued a statement saying, "This is not a step we have taken lightly. Contingency plans will be developed to mitigate the problems this will create once we understand who has returned to work and who has not."

READ ALSO: The striking stage of graduate students at the University of California at Santa Cruz ‘Doomsday Rally’ as the midnight deadline approaches

"I think the graduate students have been very clear that the end of this strike comes when there is no guarantee of discipline to participate in the strike," said Veronica Hamilton, president of the Student Workers Union and doctoral student at UCSC.

It was still unclear whether the university administrators had dismissed any of the striking students until Monday night.