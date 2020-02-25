Global citizen warming Arkle's task | Racing news

%MINIFYHTMLd45d2a7ab8d30931d3bfb43125992d8b11% %MINIFYHTMLd45d2a7ab8d30931d3bfb43125992d8b12%





Global Citizen wins the Wayward Lad

%MINIFYHTMLd45d2a7ab8d30931d3bfb43125992d8b13% %MINIFYHTMLd45d2a7ab8d30931d3bfb43125992d8b14%

Ben Pauling is confident that he has Global Citizen exactly where he wants it for his return to the top of the table at the Novice Hunting of Post Arkle Racing at the Cheltenham Festival next month.

%MINIFYHTMLd45d2a7ab8d30931d3bfb43125992d8b15% %MINIFYHTMLd45d2a7ab8d30931d3bfb43125992d8b16%

The eight-year-old boy prepared for his first start in first grade since he finished the field at Champion Hurdle last year by participating in a gallop at Kempton Racecourse Tuesday morning.

Although it was an enthusiastic touch in the early stages, Global Citizen, winner of the Chase of novice thieves of grade two on his previous visit to the track in December, finished the gallop to cross the line with his co-worker Delire D & # 39; Struval.

Pauling said: "It was easy to see for the eye, and it was good. He was very good with himself, and I feel we have succeeded. He just wants to get on with life."

"David (Bass) said he clung fiercely from behind but it worked very well. I'm very happy with that, and that sets us on the road to the Arkle."

"We've refreshed him since his victory at Kempton, and I couldn't be happier with him."

Pauling can choose the Great Annual Johnny Henderson for Delire D & # 39; Struval before the Brown Advisory and Merriebelle Stable Plate in Cheltenham.

"He delighted me there," said Bourton-on-the-Water coach.

"It's a hard horse. It's on the plate and in the Grand Annual. I think that with the way the ground looks, it will go two miles to the Grand Annual."

"You can't say you're thrown in the weights, but it's a very competitive handicap."

Pauling still doesn't know what route he will take with last year's National Hunt Chase winner, Le Breuil, who also enjoyed a gallop at Kempton Racecourse and is prominent in the ante-post market for Randox Health Grand National.

He said: "We're linked to Grand National, but it has to have a preparatory race. It's Kim Muir's favorite and he's also in Ultima, but he's in Kelso and Doncaster this weekend."

"After that job, he is in good shape, and for a four-miler, he has worked very well with a two-miler. Wherever we go, he will put him in the right place."

"I guess it's very tempting to go to Cheltenham when you're a favorite for a race there, but do you need that tougher race before the National?"

His Darling will strive to get one step closer to the Aintree Bumper Grade Two supporting his impressive Newbury debut hit at the Racing TV Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race in Huntingdon on Sunday.

Pauling said: "The plan is to run Sunday in Huntingdon, and it worked well this morning.

"It was so good and fresh at home that we decided to give it a try between now and Aintree."