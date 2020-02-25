Gigi Hadid – Here's why she beat Jake Paul wildly after he dismissed BF Zayn Malik!

%MINIFYHTML774f5ca9c1f45874976b29a5046ef70211% %MINIFYHTML774f5ca9c1f45874976b29a5046ef70212%

As you may have heard, Gigi Hadid hit Jake Paul after he insulted her again, turned off her boyfriend Zayn Malik again and she didn't contain anything! While the former One Direction member chose to remain silent and not respond to the controversial YouTuber, the supermodel dragged Jake mercilessly.

Now, insider information revealed why she was so quick to defend Zayn and why her response was so wild!

Gigi went after Brother Paul and, apparently, she is never afraid to go after "thugs,quot; like him, so her relatives were not surprised by her response.

The source tells HollywoodLife that igi Gigi fiercely protects his loved ones and that he is someone who always faces stalkers. Gigi is about counterattacking and not afraid of conflict. She really is not someone you want to mess with because she has a steel spine and is very intelligent. If this happened to someone else who cared, she would have something to say, but she's very protective of Zayn, that's her man and when you mess with him, you mess with her too. "

It all started with Jake claiming he met Zayn in Las Vegas while in the fight between Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury II.

He accused the singer of having an "attitude,quot; and telling him to "fuck,quot; even though Jake is just kind to him.

"Zane, ik, you're reading this … stop getting angry because you came home alone to your big hotel room hahaha," Jake wrote.

In his applause, Gigi tweeted: "Hahaha because he doesn't mind hanging you and your embarrassing team of YouTube groupies …?" Only at home with his best friends as a respectful king because he has me, honey. Without being bothered by your irrelevant ugly ass. Lying down … & # 39;



