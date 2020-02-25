Gervonta Davis declares no more love for women after alleged assault on Baby Mama

%MINIFYHTML07247c62367108fd49ee12edec8bc9a111% %MINIFYHTML07247c62367108fd49ee12edec8bc9a112%

After calling women in general after his arrest for allegedly beating his former Andretta & # 39; Dretta & # 39; Smothers, the boxer states that now all his love is only for his daughter.

Gervonta Davis it is done with women, after being caught in a drama that involves her baby mom Andretta "Dretta" Smothers. The professional boxer seemed to give up falling in love again after his arrest for allegedly assaulting Dretta.

When calling women in general, the two-peso world champion posted on Instagram Stories on Monday, February 24, "H ** s will be h ** s so I do not want a girl … I will never have my heart returned to beat "Then he declared that from now on," All my love goes to my baby. "

Instead of winning the hearts of his fans, Gervonta has been dragged online by social media users for his "childish" comments. "He needs to give his love to a therapist," one person told him. Someone else shared a similar advice: "Therapy exists, get something."

Another told the athlete: "Sir, can you grow mentally and physically?" Another shared the opinion, writing: "I am convinced that he has mental retardation and that is not even funny. Besides, his relationship with his mother is a very important factor in his behavior."

Another user criticized him, "Are you now trying to be a victim of some BSs after you physically publicly abused your child's mother? Defend black women, especially mothers !!!!" Some others, meanwhile, made fun of their typo, as it should be "wrapped" instead of "beaten." One person commented: "His heart is a & # 39; rapper & # 39 ;, he is a man & # 39; wrapped & # 39; …"

Gervonta was captured by the camera while mistreating her baby while attending a charity basketball game on Saturday, February 1 in Miami for the Super Bowl weekend. The current WBA lightweight champion was seen grabbing his son's mother by the neck and pulling her out of the chair before dragging her hard with two men following him.

The words were Gervonta, also known as Tank, he was drunk and slapped Andretta behind the stage, after seeing her become affectionate. Floyd Mayweather, Jr.. The boxer, however, denied the accusation. "I never hit her, yes, I was aggressive and told her to come …" she wrote on Instagram after the incident. "That's the mother of my son, I would never hurt her more than that happy New Year … January was rubbish."

Gervonta turned himself in to the police on February 4 and was accused of domestic violence for the incident. Then he turned to Instagram to talk about his legal problems and wrote: "Be careful of the decision you make … a mistake can ruin everything … I'm learning."