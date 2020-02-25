Georgina Chapman was seen in New York a month before Weinstein's conviction: new photos are revealed

Georgina Chapman, Harvey Weinstein's ex-wife, was seen in New York City on January 29, 2020, about a month before her former spouse was convicted of a charge of criminal sexual act and a charge of rape.

Chapman and Weinstein divorced shortly after the allegations were first discovered at an exhibition in the New Yorker and the New York Times at the end of 2017. Since then, Chapman has decoupled from the producer, despite a couple of controversies when Hollywood stars decided to wear their designer dresses on the red carpet. Some celebrities hinted that Chapman was a facilitator.

The photographs taken on page six of the New York Post show the 43-year-old designer strolling through the city while wearing a leopard print coat. She was also seen wearing Valentino Garavano Rockstud cowboy boots.

Followers of the Weinstein case know that designer Marchesa has managed to keep her name out of the headlines and her face out of the paparazzi photos since her 67-year-old ex-husband was first charged in late 2017.

That said, she reappeared in the public eye at the 2019 Met Gala along with Constance Wu, actress Crazy Rich Asians. In a statement to People magazine at the time of the scandal, Chapman revealed that he had chosen to separate from Weinstein, asking the public for their privacy and that of their children.

Chapman denied knowing about Weinstein's supposed shrill behavior. In January 2018, the former producer of Miramax and the designer of Marchesa decided the terms of their divorce. Since then, the fashion designer has been living in Westchester with her children, Dashiell and India, who are 6 and 8 years old respectively.

As previously reported, Weinstein was convicted on two charges and may face a prison sentence of up to 29 years.

His sentence proceeds on March 11. Earlier this week, several media reported that the disgraced movie mogul was taken to the Bellevue Hospital Center as a "precautionary measure."



