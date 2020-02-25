Gentrification in Denver is not the root of all evil

%MINIFYHTMLddbeef540e51b206f840b020378c550d11% %MINIFYHTMLddbeef540e51b206f840b020378c550d12%

In case of doubt, blame gentrification.

%MINIFYHTMLddbeef540e51b206f840b020378c550d13% %MINIFYHTMLddbeef540e51b206f840b020378c550d14%

That seems to be the reflection among some who seek the source of urban problems that are difficult to explain. The last example: link gentrification to an increase in violent crime.

%MINIFYHTMLddbeef540e51b206f840b020378c550d15% %MINIFYHTMLddbeef540e51b206f840b020378c550d16%

This was the case made by an assistant professor at the Metropolitan State University in Up News Info's analysis of the increase in homicides and assaults in Denver over the past five years.

"Denver is seeing growth and with the growth there are other factors that are unwanted consequences," said Professor Andrea Borrego. "The numbers have increased, but we must think about how Denver is changing."

Gentrification can create tension, he told the Post, which can lead to, you know, violence.

In reality, gentrification is more likely to reduce crime than increase it, although evidence at the national level is mixed.

"Separating the cause from the effect is notoriously difficult when it comes to gentrification and neighborhood amenities, including public safety," said three MIT professors in a 2017 article. However, their own study strongly concluded that "gentrification reduced the crime of Cambridge, MA as a whole. "

Gentrification, the process by which chronically depressed or chronically ruined neighborhoods are transformed into thriving communities that attract new investments and residents, has such a bad reputation these days that no politician would be caught singing his praises. Critics of social justice complain that gentrification forces low-income residents and squeezes existing businesses with higher rents. The stigma is so powerful that when a cafeteria in Five Points praised gentrification in 2017, its survival appeared at stake in the unpleasant violent reaction.

The real reality of gentrification is complex, but the positive aspects clearly seem to be greater than the negative ones. In fact, a research article published last year by the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia entitled "The effects of gentrification on the well-being and opportunity of original resident children and adults,quot; found that, in general, "gentrification creates some important benefits for original resident adults and children and little observable damage. "

It is true that "gentrification modestly increases outbound migration, although the engines do not worsen markedly and the change of neighborhood is mainly driven by changes in migration. At the same time, many original resident adults stay and benefit from the decline of exposure to poverty and the increase in the value of housing. "

As the authors point out, there is a large literature that shows “that exposure to higher-income neighborhoods has significant benefits for low-income residents, such as. . . increase long-term educational achievement and children's earnings. "

Denver was among the 100 cities included in this study and ranked fifth among the "most gentrifying central cities,quot; during the 2000-2014 period examined (the four main ones: Washington, D.C., Portland, Seattle and Atlanta).

This document was also not the first to report these findings. A study of this type, which appeared in 2005 in Urban Affairs Review, found that "displacement and greater mobility play a minor role, if they have any function, such as forces of change in gentrifying neighborhoods." This is partly because chronically poor neighborhoods often already have significant mobility rates, at least among tenants.

Undoubtedly, as gentrification occurs, those who move to a neighborhood often have higher incomes than those who used to move there. But generally it is not simply about expelling existing residents.

There are exceptions, of course, and they are good fodder for critics. But in recent years, the biggest problem for low-income residents who face rent increases in gentrifying neighborhoods, which I suspect these studies underestimate, is that rents have also increased everywhere in these cities, since the Home construction is delayed in job growth. Nor is that likely to change as long as opponents of density and opponents of suburban expansion (who call the expansion mockingly) continue to stifle new homes.

Politicians who know better than praise gentrification have not abandoned the goal of revitalizing economically lagging areas. Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman promised during his campaign last year to work for "a revitalized Colfax Avenue that is a safe place to live, has a reputation for restaurants and entertainment, and attracts both artistic and business talent." Don't tell anyone, but that sounds like a recipe for gentrification. But don't fear: Aurora will do it "in a way that is considered with its owners and residents of existing small businesses."

Denver is also pushing plans to improve its side of the East Colfax corridor, having designated an urban renewal district last year between Monaco and Yosemite. And it is also exploring ways to protect businesses and current residents from imminent development. Ideas include tax relief of property and additional incentives for affordable housing.

Candi CdeBaca, the most vociferous critic of gentrification on the Denver council and one of only two members who voted against the urban renewal district of Colfax, has said that "gentrification is neither natural nor inevitable." But the ebb and flow of the city's neighborhoods is, in fact, a natural phenomenon, which often occurs without any government intervention.

That is why we must try to understand it without resorting to radical clichés, or strive to blame it for every conceivable urban disease.

Vincent Carroll has been writing comments on public policies and policies in Colorado for 35 years. He was editor of the Rocky Mountain News editorial page for many years until the disappearance of that newspaper in 2009, when he moved to Up News Info. When Carroll retired from full-time journalism in 2016, he was also editor of The Post's editorial page.

To send a letter to the editor about this article, send it online or check our guidelines on how to send it by email or postal mail.