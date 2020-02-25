Home Local News Gentrification in Denver is not the root of all evil

Gentrification in Denver is not the root of all evil

Matilda Coleman
In case of doubt, blame gentrification.

That seems to be the reflection among some who seek the source of urban problems that are difficult to explain. The last example: link gentrification to an increase in violent crime.

This was the case made by an assistant professor at the Metropolitan State University in Up News Info's analysis of the increase in homicides and assaults in Denver over the past five years.

"Denver is seeing growth and with the growth there are other factors that are unwanted consequences," said Professor Andrea Borrego. "The numbers have increased, but we must think about how Denver is changing."

Gentrification can create tension, he told the Post, which can lead to, you know, violence.

In reality, gentrification is more likely to reduce crime than increase it, although evidence at the national level is mixed.

"Separating the cause from the effect is notoriously difficult when it comes to gentrification and neighborhood amenities, including public safety," said three MIT professors in a 2017 article. However, their own study strongly concluded that "gentrification reduced the crime of Cambridge, MA as a whole. "

Gentrification, the process by which chronically depressed or chronically ruined neighborhoods are transformed into thriving communities that attract new investments and residents, has such a bad reputation these days that no politician would be caught singing his praises. Critics of social justice complain that gentrification forces low-income residents and squeezes existing businesses with higher rents. The stigma is so powerful that when a cafeteria in Five Points praised gentrification in 2017, its survival appeared at stake in the unpleasant violent reaction.

