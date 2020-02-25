Frontrunner Sanders under attack in debate of the Democratic Party | News

US Senator Bernie Sanders, the favorite for the presidential nomination of the Democratic Party, faced a torrent of attacks from his rivals on Tuesday night, during a high-risk debate that could be his last primetime opportunity to change the campaign momentum.

Billionaire businessman Michael Bloomberg took advantage of reports that Russia was interfering in the 2020 presidential elections to help Sanders.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTML7bfa13b3221b6b0c3c315754a625127411% %MINIFYHTML7bfa13b3221b6b0c3c315754a625127412%

Bloomberg said that both US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin shared the belief that Sanders would be the weakest Democratic rival for the Republican incumbent.

"Vladimir Putin believes that Donald Trump should be president of the United States and that is why Russia is helping him in, so he loses to him," Bloomberg said.

US democratic career UU .: how it works

Sanders replied: "Hello, Mr. Putin, if I am president of the United States, trust me, it will not interfere in more American elections."

Last week, Sanders acknowledged that he had been informed by intelligence officials who said Russia is trying to interfere in the elections to benefit him.

Biden's last chance

Former Vice President Joseph Biden also attacked Sanders for considering launching a major challenge against former President Barack Obama in 2012.

Sanders, who has become the clear favorite of the Democrats, replied: "I am hearing my name mentioned a little tonight. I wonder why."

The new wave of internal struggles came when the Democrats met for the tenth debate of the party, and perhaps the most important, of the 2020 primary season.

Tuesday's forum was held just four days before the primary in the state of South Carolina, and one week before more than a dozen states vote during the Super Tuesday primary calls.

US elections 2020: Bernie Sanders warns Russia to stay out

Biden is also looking to make a great impression in South Carolina, where he is With strong support among black voters in South Carolina to recharge their flag campaign. His campaign had previously said that a weak performance in the state could end his candidacy.

The state is the first contest presented by a substantial African-American electorate, a crucial voting block in the Democratic primary process.

A new Reuters Ipsos poll shows that support for Biden slipped among black voters across the country by 10 points in recent weeks, to 23 percent, while Sanders saw that his support increased seven points to take the lead in 26 percent

Sanders' ideological ally, Elizabeth Warren, also argued that she would be a better president than Sanders, but trained most of her tougher attacks on Bloomberg.

At one of the most tense moments of the debate, Warren denounced Bloomberg for a news report that told an employee to "kill her,quot; when she became pregnant. The former mayor of New York City denied the report.

Meanwhile, candidates Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar are also struggling to win over the moderates while denouncing Sanders' main political priorities.

Sanders' pressure management could be crucial in determining whether it remains at the top of the Democratic pack.

Whoever gets the majority of the delegates from all the primary and state assemblies will win the nomination in the Democratic Party and the opportunity to defeat Trump in the November presidential elections.