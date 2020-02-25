Free summer concert of the Levitt Pavilion for 2020

%MINIFYHTML80f19b6ea7c51af8fa3637abae20a73c11% %MINIFYHTML80f19b6ea7c51af8fa3637abae20a73c12%

Levitt Pavilion, the Ruby Hill Park venue that has more than 50 free concerts each year, has announced the first 10 shows of its fourth season, and can now confirm its attendance.

A visit to levittdenver.com reveals the complete line, as well as links to RSVP to the shows, which are for all ages, general admission and rain or sun. In addition to these concerts, the amphitheater at 1380 W Florida Ave. has announced paid admission shows from Celtic Woman ($ 39.75- $ 99.75, May 24) and The Beach Boys ($ 30- $ 79.50, August 6).

%MINIFYHTML80f19b6ea7c51af8fa3637abae20a73c13% %MINIFYHTML80f19b6ea7c51af8fa3637abae20a73c14%

Even in those shows, children 6 years and under enter the general admission lawn section for free. At the free shows, a $ 30 donation to the non-profit organization Levitt provides a VIP update withaccess to a sitting patio, two early drinks entrance at 3:30 p.m. (most shows start at 5 or 6 p.m.) and "premote stage display ".

%MINIFYHTML80f19b6ea7c51af8fa3637abae20a73c15% %MINIFYHTML80f19b6ea7c51af8fa3637abae20a73c16%

Levitt helps fund your free shows with paid admission concerts. Last year, the place had an estimated 44,000 attendees for its 50 free concerts and another 17,000 for its seven ticket concerts. The place also supports local women and musicians, with almost 50% of their acts with female talent and 56 total acts in Colorado on stage last year, officials said in a press release.

Here are the free shows for this summer that we know so far. More will be announced in the coming weeks, according to Levitt officials.

May 22 – Gondwana with E.N Young * (reggae from Santiago, Chile)

June 5 – Busty and the Bass (electro-soul of Quebec, Canada)

June 6 – La Santa Cecilia * (cumbia / bossa nova from Los Angeles)

June 11: Alex Cuba * (singer and songwriter from British Columbia, Canada)

June 13 – Rebirth Brass Band (brass / funk from New Orleans)

June 19 – Logan Mize (country / singer and songwriter from Kansas)

June 28 – The Slackers (ska from New York City)

July 16 – Las Cafeteras * (Los Angeles World / Folk)

July 26 – John King (country / Georgia singer and songwriter)

July 17 – Patrick Sweany (Ohio blues)

* Acting in Spanish and English

Sign up for our weekly newsletter, In The Know, to receive entertainment news directly in your inbox.