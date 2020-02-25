Frank Lampard: Chelsea experienced reality in the defeat of the Champions League against Bayern Munich | Soccer news

Chelsea lost 3-0 to Bayern Munich in the first leg of their last Champions League match and had to expel Marcos Alonso





Chelsea lost 3-0 to Bayern Munich on the Stamford bridge

Chelsea's 3-0 loss to Bayern Munich in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 was a real test for the club, according to head coach Frank Lampard.

Eight years after his final Champions League win over the same team at the Allianz Arena, Chelsea's hopes for progression almost ended when Serge Gnabry scored a quick double shot and Robert Lewandowski added a third in a ruthless Bayern performance at Stamford Bridge.

"That's football at this level," said Lampard.

"The levels of Bayern Munich were fantastic. They are a really strong team and, unless we do everything right and explode, it will potentially be a difficult night."

"We didn't get everything to explode. We didn't have confidence in the ball. That was my biggest disappointment from start to finish."

Referee Clement Turpin expelled Marcos Alonso late

"We want to play here, we have shown it all season, but today we move away from that. That can happen sometimes in an intense atmosphere when all eyes are on you, so it was a hard lesson for players about the levels We want get.

"We, as a club, have not been fighting in the knockout stages and reaching the end of it for some years and that is the reality of what is needed."

Lampard added: "Sometimes you have to be brutally honest about it and they beat us. It's quite sobering."

"I am disappointed that we could not have done better against them, but it is a real reality control for everyone individually in the locker room."

"We have to take it on the chin and look at yourself and no one else, and the levels we need to reach in this club, which this club has reached in the past and we have to work to get back there."

Chelsea had their moments in the first half, with Olivier Giroud almost turning a crossing of Mason Mount and Marcos Alonso into center, forcing a smart save from Manuel Neuer, but he never seemed to return to the game after Gnabry's opening goal six minutes after the break .

Robert Lewandowski celebrates with David Alaba and Alphonso Davies after scoring against Chelsea

"In the first half we suffered in moments but defended with resistance," Lampard added. "Technically, some of the defenders weren't great, but we stayed in the game and also had a couple of opportunities."

"But for 90 minutes, you have to show more than we show. The first goal had a small slip (of César Azpilicueta) in the (accumulation), but the clinical nature with which they finished it proves that yes If they are given to teams of this quality many times will score goals.

"We have to go to Munich and play with great pride, to see what we can do there. But today it was a clear spectacle that there is a lot of work to be done. I felt that when I took the job, I felt it all the time, and I I feel today. "

Flick: I'm happy that Gnabry is with us

Serge Gnabry scored two goals against Chelsea on Tuesday night

Bayern Munich manager Hans-Dieter Flick praised former Arsenal player Gnabry, whom he had followed when the end played in London.

He said: "I have known Gnabry for a long time. I saw how he played in Arsenal and I was very intensive in the way I followed his career and also when he played for the national team and you could say what he could do.

"Playing in Germany, now he is doing incredibly well and with Bayern he is really developing well, he is really capable, he has very good skills, so, looking at him that way, I am very happy that he is in Germany with us."

"Of course, it was a really good result for us. The team performed exactly as we had planned. We were very focused, very focused on the way we played, and that is why we could win 3-0."