France: was a puzzle of the Six Nations finally resolved? The | Rugby Union News

Charles Ollivon has led France to three Six Nations victories trotting and a victory at Cardiff, both for the first time in a decade.

France is in a drought of unprecedented trophies and a malaise of a decade, but when they left the field of the Principality on Saturday as winners, they entered an unknown territory. Could the greatest puzzle of rugby have been solved?

While people have been watching sports, France has been characterized by being unpredictable. Inconsistent. Erratic.

It is one of the oldest and most used clichés in sport: "What France will appear today?" "You never know what you're going to get with France." But clichés are like that because of the degree of truth within them.

From its 88 championship campaigns in history, France won 17 titles directly, while collecting 18 wooden spoons, one in 2013.

The nature of their actions has produced almost inexplicable results. The Wood Spoon of the Six Nations of 1999 was followed by participation in the final of the 1999 Rugby World Cup, and that after one of the biggest shocks in the history of the sport to beat New Zealand in the semifinal with 14 points less.

In the first major sport tournament in 1987, France beat Australia, before the favorite tournaments, to reach the final, while 2007 saw Les Bleus, who had been sent by Argentina in his own territory, knocking out one of the most talented All Black teams in history. in the quarterfinals stage.

In the Rugby World Cup 2011, France suffered the outrage and humiliation of a defeat against the Tonga minnows in the stages of the pool, before reaching the final and, had it not been for the derisory performance of Craig Joubert, would have defeated the All Blacks on Kiwi ground and become world champions.

France has always had a culture of prospering by attacking rugby, like the days of Phillipe Bernat Salles in the 1990s

After England, France has the second largest game base in the world, but as a team, they are and have been a total contradiction in terms. And it has been from week to week, or even within the test matches. An enigma: at the same time the best in the world, the next inexcusably poor.

However, despite its latent whim and erratism, France never spent more than a period of four years after its first absolute title in 1959 without the success of the trophy. Until now.

His current malaise dates back a decade to his most recent success in 2010.

Despite all the unpredictability and excitement that France offered in the past, the 2010 years were completely predictable in the sense that Les Bleus never remotely challenged for a Six Nations title, finishing between the first two once, and That was in 2011.

There was still a great deal of talent and ability to choose, but the side of the Test was dying, while in the same period of time, French clubs appeared in the final of the European Cup eight times.

Like the Premier League in England, the Top 14 in France and its success in attracting the best players from around the world without realizing it seemed to damage the national team.

A huge influx of foreign players and a change of style from an attacking and fluid rugby brand to a dominated by large packages, witnessed a radical change in the French game. The same unpredictability remained, largely dependent on emotions, but nothing close to the equivalent level of past success.

The current 10-year period without a Six Nations title is the longest drought in France in history

It resulted in great frustration on and off the field and France's most recent coach before the current setup, Jacques Brunel, was widely referred to by the media as & # 39; Daddy & # 39 ;, translated as grandfather. The respect is gone.

The 2023 Rugby World Cup will be organized by France, and there is a feeling that everyone within the Federation and the country is exceptionally interested in avoiding embarrassment. And so, great changes have been made.

********************

Fabien Galthie, Raphael Ibanez and Shaun Edwards have combined to form a new group of trainers full of new ideas.

Galthie has arrived with arrogance, arrogance and command. Ibanez with a winning mentality and a media approach. Edwards with his reputation improved in the back of 2019 and considered the best defense coach in the world.

Coaches Fabien Galthie and Raphael Ibanez have shaken things up

During the most recent fallow week of the Championship, France kept 28 players in the camp, an unprecedented move. 2023 has reduced the focus.

His squad for the Six Nations of 2020 contained 42 players, and none were over 30 years old.

In fact, since the quarterfinal defeat of the 2019 Rugby World Cup in France against Wales, Guilhem Guirado, Louis Picamoles and Wesley Fofana have retired, while Maxime Medard, Yoann Huget, Rabah Slimani, Wenceslas Lauret, Camille Lopez and Maxime Machenaud have retired. ignored Experienced bosses Morgan Parra and Matheiu Bastareud have also been overlooked.

Sometimes it has been brutal. France television He followed Gathie before the Six Nations in some of his interviews with players before naming his first team. Lauret was seen, one of the best players in Europe in the race row, asking: "What happens if the players don't want to?" in response to an order to follow all the guidelines of Galthie and Ibáñez. The interview was cut and Lauret was left out.

Several experienced and established players have been removed from the team, some quite publicly like Wenceslas Lauret

A series of great calls have been made, but it is certainly working.

For the first time in a decade, France won its first three championship games and won in Wales. In fact, it was the first time in nine years that France won any previous Six Nations champion (England, Ireland or Wales).

Before the opening test of France with England, Eddie Jones commented: "Rugby of the test matches requires experience and France has decided not to have experience, they have gone with the youth. And they could be wrong, they could be right ".

"We don't know, but he will test those young players because they will never have played against a physical brutality and intensity with which we are going to play on Sunday."

The result? A young Les Bleus shattered the England World Cup finalists for an hour and recorded a fabulous 24-17 victory at a cauldron of noise in Paris.

France's brilliant attack had too much for England in Paris in Round 1

In Cardiff on Saturday, France rose another level by combining a wonderfully loose attack game with an intentionally strict defense.

Whether it's Anthony Bouthier, a back runner, whose career with the ball in both hands has proven to be a threat, the pure pace and world-class passing ability of Teddy Thomas, the combination of speed, power and download of Virimi Vakatawa, the intelligence and distribution of Gael Fickou, no one has been able to contain the backs of France so far in 2020.

Anthony Bouthier and company gave Wales all kinds of problems in Cardiff, as Les Bleus won a historic victory as a visitor

In the front, they are led by Captain Charles Ollivon, the imposing flanker fits the height of a second row and the rhythm of an open side built naturally. The young supporters Cyril Baille (26), Mohamed Haouas (25) and Demba Bamba (21) are coming of age at the same time, among a surprisingly powerful group, one that should only be developed in terms of presence in the future.

And perhaps most significantly, there finally seems to be a half-turn combination established in Romain Ntamack, 20, and Antoine Dupont, 23.

When it comes to changing the key axis of an XV, the French historically clean the floor of any other nation in Test Rugby, in almost ridiculous proportions.

In total, France has deployed 34 different half-turn combinations since 2012. However, the witness is now firmly in possession of Ntamack and Dupont, and the couple has it all.

For years, an established half-back duo evaded French rugby, but now they have two sensational young talents

Both are wonderfully balanced runners, capable of breaking a defensive line themselves or creating an opening for others, and each has an excellent ability to isolate defenders with hand kicks.

They are a couple as creative as the one around them and have been sensational to date.

********************

Much has been said about the impact of Edwards with France on this side of the Canal, perhaps too much, but the facts are that he became the highest profile defense coach in the world and France's effort, energy and hunger They have increased exponentially.

On paper, the Edwards training manual combined with the French psyche should not work. But so far, he has done it.

Shaun Edwards has reached the mix of coaches, and France has also experienced a defensive rebound and in the work rate.

Gregory Alldritt, 23, and French, 23, and Bernard Le Roux in the second row have made almost a quarter of France's complete tackles so far: players are emptying the tank for the cause.

And France also plays for the full 80 minutes. As famous as a 60-minute or even 40-minute team, Les Bleus are constantly playing death for the first time in years.

Gregory Alldritt has stood out for France in 2020 in the back row

There is also intelligence in this squad. When Alldritt was convicted of sin in the final stages of the first half in Cardiff, they became attached to their processes and physical, frantically keeping Wales for six impressive minutes with the clock in red. Then, when the second period began, they dominated the ball until Alldritt returned and no points were changed.

It could almost have been described as & # 39; deploy & # 39 ;. The appetite for dirty and defensive work that this group is showing is unrivaled in the history of rugby in France. With nine minutes remaining in Cardiff, Bamba's hard head came after Haouas's yellow card, and France forced a scrum penalty against his head, five meters from his own line.

Such moments are defining evidence. Ntamack, a game player as silky and elegant as you will see, ran back with minutes to make a tackle and then jackal over a collapse to win a critical penalty. The final rotation of Camille Chat to end the match was also an extraordinary force. They have shown the lot.

France had not won at Cardiff since 2010, while it had not won in Wales, Ireland or England since 2011 before Saturday

Its line speed is a real point of difference compared to previous years. Ntamack's attempted interception in the Principality came as a direct result of it. This is something that Galthie also began to influence during the World Cup, as the urgency increased and they were noticeably faster off the line.

Such amalgam of attack of free flow and resolved and structured defense consequently generates confidence in a side with immense talent. A very dangerous mixture indeed.

In Cardiff, in a game he must win and a hot atmosphere, Alldritt caught a poor pass from Thomas with his foot and then lifted the ball with one hand. At another stage, Vakatawa threw a pass without looking over his head, while Ntamack was more brazen with his penalty shots as confidence increased.

There is an irrefutable freedom of how they play, and it is very pleasant.

Can Fabien Galthie and Ollivon lead France to a first Grand Slam in a decade?

The French public, for the first time in a long time, is also firmly on board. The support has been phenomenal in Paris and they were also heard in the Principality. The Marseillaise was heard during the second half of Saturday's clash, which in a rugby cathedral like Cardiff, was quite incredible.

Now, they sit on the precipice of a Grand Slam. A trip to Scotland and Ireland awaits you at home. One caveat: despite how fascinating France was in the victories over England and Wales, it was in Italy that they failed to impress to the same degree.

An Italian team that ran in three attempts and 22 points at the Stade de France, but has not registered a single point in their other two games. The emotional impulse remains a central component of French performance.

However, things in 2020 feel different. Maybe the puzzle has been solved? To Murrayfield …