Former Holy Cross rowing coach cited in fatal Florida accident

Florida police on Tuesday issued former Santa Cruz College rowing coach Patrick Diggins, a traffic citation for his role in a horrible accident last month that injured 13 people and killed rower Grace Rett.

Vero Beach police blamed Diggins for not giving in to the approaching traffic, which resulted in an almost frontal collision with a van traveling in the opposite direction, according to a police report released Tuesday afternoon. The violation is a non-criminal traffic citation and the investigation is considered closed, according to the report. Police will now hand over their findings to local prosecutors for review.