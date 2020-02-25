Former Egyptian president Hosni Mubarak dies at 91 | News

%MINIFYHTMLd72dd7e2c7fe92d80a26387515da11b311% %MINIFYHTMLd72dd7e2c7fe92d80a26387515da11b312%

Hosni Mubarak, president of Egypt for almost 30 years who resigned after a popular revolution in 2011, died. He was 91 years old.

State television reported Tuesday that he died weeks after having surgery.

%MINIFYHTMLd72dd7e2c7fe92d80a26387515da11b313% %MINIFYHTMLd72dd7e2c7fe92d80a26387515da11b314%

Mubarak was the fourth president of Egypt from 1981 until his overthrow in what became known as the Arab Spring revolution. He was jailed for years after the uprising, but was released in 2017 after being acquitted of most charges.

%MINIFYHTMLd72dd7e2c7fe92d80a26387515da11b315% %MINIFYHTMLd72dd7e2c7fe92d80a26387515da11b316%

He was born in a rural village in the Nile Delta in 1928.

Mubarak left a complicated legacy. His government was characterized in part by corruption, police brutality, political repression and entrenched economic problems.

He joined the Egyptian air force in 1949, graduating as a pilot the following year. He rose to become the commander in chief of the Egyptian air force in 1972.

Mubarak became a national hero the following year with reports that the Egyptian air force struck the Israeli forces in Sinai hard during the Yom Kippur War.

More soon …