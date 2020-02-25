Foreigners: what it means to be Bengali in Assam, India | India

%MINIFYHTML7971b0d0cdcf371633b7edeb5f1d675011% %MINIFYHTML7971b0d0cdcf371633b7edeb5f1d675012%

It was a cold afternoon in December 1979. He attended the makeshift school of the central government in the city of Maligaon, which means "the gardener's village,quot;, in the state of Assam, in northeast India. I was in class 3.

Suddenly we hear police sirens. We saw the police enter the principal's office. It was then that I heard the word "curfew,quot; for the first time. Shortly after, a child whispered in my ear: "It's assame versus Bengali."

Later that day I learned that violence had broken out on the streets that morning. There were reports of stone throwing by Assames in a Bengali neighborhood called Das Colony. A gas pump caught fire on the main road between Maligaon and Guwahati, the largest city in Assam, and the peace he had taken for granted became smoke.

When I left home to go to school that morning, I didn't see or hear anything that suggested something was wrong in the world around me. How had things gone so crazy during recess?

Then I didn't know that life as I understood it was about to change. History attracts you much more brutally than a teacher in the classroom or a parent at home. It forces you to grow instantly and face a world for which you are not prepared.

They sent us home in a car. The shops were closed and the roads were empty, except for the police. I experienced my first fear of the world. I didn't know if I was safe inside the car.

We passed an impromptu stage on the main road to Guwahati, made of bamboo and white cloth with a photograph of a young assamese, Khargeshwar Talukdar, who had been killed by police fire and declared a "martyr." It was surrounded by incense sticks and next to it was written in Assamese: "We will give blood, not country."

It was a territorial participation in the land by the majority ethnic group of Assam, the Asamés, who declared that they would prefer to sacrifice lives rather than renounce the exclusive claim of the land around us.

I was catapulted into history that day.

A label and an insult

Within a few hours of returning home (to the relief of my parents and neighbors), I learned about the preamble of this conflict. I was a "foreigner,quot; in Assam, where I was born: a terrifying word for all outsiders, including immigrants from the state of Bihar and the district of Darjeeling (in the state of West Bengal). It was a political label and an insult.

The political concern of the Assames community was that large-scale migration threatened to make them a linguistic minority. Assam leaders argued that the number of refugees from eastern Pakistan, fleeing conflict and civil war with western Pakistan, which eventually led to the creation of Bangladesh in 1971, had created a demographic imbalance, endangering the rights of the "indigenous,quot; assames (a term borrowed from the colonial lexicon).

They demanded that refugees from Bangladesh arriving between January 1, 1966 and March 24, 1971 not be eligible for citizenship rights. In the 1985 Assam Agreement, signed between the student leaders of Assam and the government of Rajiv Gandhi on March 24, 1971, it was established as the deadline to identify and expel "foreigners,quot; (mainly immigrants from Bangladesh).

Manash's parents outside his home in Lower Assam in 1988; The photo was taken by his late uncle, Naba Kumar Choudhury, who was visiting from Shantiniketan, West Bengal (Photo courtesy of Manash Firaq Bhattacharjee)

Dates were a matter of political negotiation, but they didn't matter when it came to attacking people on the street for the language they spoke. My father, a Bengali Hindu refugee from Mymensingh, then in eastern Pakistan, who arrived in Assam in 1951 to join the northern border railway, was a "foreigner." My mother was born in Assam. But since her parents came from Dhaka, she was also a "foreigner." I inherited the distinction of being a "foreigner,quot; by birth.

The partition of India in 1947 was cruelly unpleasant for people in the cut provinces of Punjab, which was divided between India and then West Pakistan (now Pakistan), and Bengal, which was divided between India and East Pakistan (now Bangladesh).

Once you lose your home, you live your past in your language. My father used to talk endlessly about his home. His proof of belonging lies in his recount of the names of the 12 police stations in Kishoreganj, a district in the Dhaka division of Bangladesh. I never understood his obsession with that until much later. Refugees are parrots of memory. Naming as an act of repetition is a sign of loss, a way of floating in the same place and time that is gone forever.

From 1836 to 1872, Bengali was imposed as the state language of Assam by the colonial government, while Assam was part of the Bengal Presidency, once the largest subdivision of India ruled by the British. It was a colonial maneuver to facilitate administration, but the Bengalis were blamed for what was seen as cultural hegemony. The Assamese people felt that the less Bengalis in their territory, the better. Nothing has changed since then.

A body without a place

Culture insecurity is a territorial concern. It causes fear of numbers, fear of presence. Refugees are people only for themselves. For the nation, refugees are a population in search of legal status. For refugees, the citizen is a desirable but scary idea. Avoid his condition. The nature of this crisis was explained by Hannah Arendt, the German-American political theorist and author of We Refugees: those who are not citizens are not considered human beings. The refugee is another species. He or she is an invader, an infiltrate, and looks like an insect.

Belonging was a matter of law and I did not possess that right, even by birth. The land belonged to another person.

When I learned that I was a "foreigner,quot;, I felt like a fruit cut in two. I was old enough to realize that my ties to my homeland had been altered forever. It was a moment of multiple ruptures: everything I thought belonged to me, suddenly did not do it anymore. My house, my garden, my street, my neighborhood, my school, the road to Guwahati, the shops in the nearby Fancy Bazaar, even my grandmother's house. Belonging was a matter of law and I did not possess that right, even by birth. The land belonged to another person.

The most fundamental feeling that has remained with me since that day is unfounded. We lacked ground. I felt that lack in Calcutta (now known as Calcutta) every time we visited my father's relatives, and when we finally moved there in the mid-1990s. Calcutta belonged to other Bengalis, not to us. I have also felt the same "lack,quot; in Delhi for two decades. When I met the cashmere fighting for their land, I envied them. A Bengali journalist from Shillong conveyed a similar feeling of envy for the Assamese people. Her community faced persecution in 1979 and was jealous of the people of Assamese for having what she did not have: a country to call her. We had no blood to offer, for the good of any country.

During the 1979 turmoil, we witnessed frequent curfews and strikes called by the All Assam Students Union (AASU) and other organizations belonging to the local community. At least two young Bengalis in my hometown were killed. An incident that occurred when I was 11 years old involved a young Assamese, who dropped out of school when he was just over 20, in my neighborhood. He stabbed his childhood Bengali friend, who had just joined the Indian Air Force, until death in the middle of the street. The victim's mother, who worked as a nurse at the local hospital, took him there in rickshaw.

A week earlier, the same killer had grabbed my neck when I returned from school.

"Why don't you go to your golden Bengal?" he asked me.

"But this is my house," I said.

Chew paan (A preparation that combines the betel leaf and various additives to refresh the mouth), he spat a curse, "Just go away, rogue!"

On some occasions, I was harassed by boys in the side streets and they told me to leave.

I saw an interrupted banana seller, his stolen bananas and his basket thrown into our garden. One day, our garden of betel nut trees, marigold, ashoka and magnolia flowers, became solemn, when Bihar's "foreign,quot; gardeners left.

The "outsiders,quot; would be humiliated and assaulted at will. There were marches lit with torches after nightfall by local Assames. We sat in the dark listening to them sing "foreigners come out,quot; as we pass by our house. We went to bed worrying about the rumors of a midnight attack. Fear was a constant shadow. The fear was intimate.

I felt a foreigner to myself. I could not locate anywhere. I lived in my body. A refugee is a body with no place.

Too young to know why they died

During the turmoil, I was lucky enough to go to school by having as a neighbor the man responsible for the street theater movement in Assam. The late Ratna Ojha, who passed away on December 31, 2019, introduced me and my family to the Assamese culture. It would take us to the night kirtan, an interpretation of devotional songs offered to the Hindu deity, Krishna, sung with the slow rhythm of the dobas (drums played with sticks or hands) and bhortals (brass-made saucers) in the Nam Ghar (house of sentence).

The uniqueness of the Assamese culture lies in its artistic forms. Either the delicate vigor of the Bihu dance, or the grim grace of the popular songs about the friend mahout (the one who takes care of the elephants) in the Goalpariya dialect of Assamese, played by the iconic deceased singer, Pratima Barua Pandey.

The straw and bamboo house (called bhelaghar in Assames) that burned on the eve of the Magh Bihu festival made a disturbing impression on me. It symbolized the harvest season, but I found it strangely frightening, despite the celebrations around it.

The word "read,quot; seemed a light in the dark because sharing books … affirmed a community that was not based on ethnicity, but on ideas and sensitivity.

Later I remembered the bhelaghar, watching Andrei Tarkovsky's 1975 movie, Mirror, in which a child watches a straw house that burns in the rain. That neighborly love with an Assamese family was lost forever once he went with his family to live in another part of the city.

While the turmoil continued, I had distanced myself from my Asian friend who was my classmate and neighbor. One day, he reached me on the street and asked me: "Why don't you come to my house anymore? What's the matter?" I was embarrassed by my own doubts. However, he understood: "I know you must feel terrible. But trust me. My mother taught me to read."

I trust him. The word "read,quot; seemed a light in the dark because sharing books as we did in class allowed us to imagine a life beyond the limitations of our own identities. He affirmed a community that was not based on ethnicity, but on ideas and sensitivity. This community has a universal appeal, where people can transcend their cultural locations.

Compare this to the slogans we hear, shouted by the locals passing in front of our dark windows: "Ali (for Muslims), coolie (for Biharis), Bongali (insult to Bengalis), Napa Sepeta Nepali (Nepalese with a blunt nose)" . It was ironic that a political movement that had started in the name of the language reduced that language to racial and ethnic profiles.

The Nellie massacre on February 18, 1983, which claimed the lives of 2,000 Bengali Muslim peasant families from 14 villages in downtown Assam in six hours, halted the Assam Movement. A massacre was needed for the nation to finally realize Assam, although All India Radio did not give us news about ourselves. We learned from Nellie on the two radio channels we had depended on since 1979: the Bengali service of the Voice of America and the BBC. Images were published in the press of dead children lying in rows like fallen hyacinths. These children were too young to know why they died or that they were "foreigners."

At the time of the Poona Pact in 1932, which secured electoral seats for lower caste Indians, social reformer BR Ambedkar told Mahatma Gandhi: "Gandhiji, I have no nation." Despite the fundamental differences in their historical and social status, Dalits, a community of "marginalized,quot; within the Hindu caste structure, and refugees share a sense of groundlessness. They lack a sense of belonging to the nation. They feel excluded.

I have always hesitated to claim my rights as a citizen. I have felt a stranger to the history of my nation. If membership is determined by language, and measured by arbitrary court dates, I don't want to despair of belonging. But I will oppose this mentality that treats the territory as more sacrosanct than people.