Fnatic's Bwipo jumps to Hylissang's defense after criticism on social media | ESports News





Bwipo says that Hylissang should not be the only one to blame for the losses of Fnatic (Credit: Riot Games)

Gabriel ‘Bwipo’ Rau jumped to the defense of his teammate Zdravets ‘Hylissang’ Galabov against criticism on social networks after Fnatic's defeat to Mad Lions in the LEC.

Fnatic's support was 0/9 in Nautilus in the fourth week of Spring Split and he received a lot of criticism from fans on social media.

Now, his teammate and top laner, Bwipo, wants fans to know that the loss was due to team decisions, and Hylissang should not be held responsible for the outcome against Mad Lions.

He said: "I've seen those comments and honestly I think it's disgusting. One thing that people don't really respect or recognize, when the game is very damned and lost, it's really hard to come back. Players who refuse those who lose are very undervalued. and they get much more than people who only grow and scale and do well.

"OG last year had eight positions because they were full of players who had just done this. When the game was losing, they said & # 39; oh, I just want to make sure I have a decent cs, my cs is eight, nine or 10 times minute I'm not making any mistakes, I'm saving where I'm supposed to be saving But you're taking risks, you're not doing anything and eventually you lose, lose and lose I prefer to have someone go 0/9 in every game trying to win and trying to find plays that someone likes "I don't think we can question this. This is what frustrates me that people don't see that.

"Most people only receive praise when they get cold and take a very low risk play, make it work and look good. Many of the plays Hylissang takes are high risk and it is a team thing to make them work, it’s a team’s responsibility. He’s judged as if he’s just making these decisions about where and when to fight. We agree with him when we want to fight, he starts because he usually plays a champion he can start.

Hylissang admits to having made mistakes, but feels that the comments are too hard (Credit: Riot Games)

Hylissang himself also responded to criticism and revealed that he has largely ignored the comments and hatred directed towards him on social networks.

He said, "I really don't mind relaxing while I receive compliments when I'm winning. I don't really read much of those comments, especially when I know I'm not well. So, I try to avoid that, but I heard that people hated me, what I understand. It's not good to go 0/9 but sometimes it happens. I made mistakes with my champion and I didn't play too well, he's a guy that comes in and hopes for the best. The best thing didn't happen to me, so I died many times. At least I tried to go and do something instead of lying down and know that he is lost I think that is why I died so many times, I do not mind relaxing when I am playing badly, maybe people were too hard, but I really do not know because I did not read it, it happens, what can you do? "