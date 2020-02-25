Firefighters Commercial Combat Blaze in Huntington Park – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Firefighters were at the scene of a commercial fire in Huntington Park on Monday night.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to the scene of a fire in a vacant two-story structure at 6123 State Street shortly after 6 p.m.

%MINIFYHTMLb4e35e324360e21e44a701b81300bd0d13% %MINIFYHTMLb4e35e324360e21e44a701b81300bd0d14%

The fire went out a short time later.

%MINIFYHTMLb4e35e324360e21e44a701b81300bd0d15% %MINIFYHTMLb4e35e324360e21e44a701b81300bd0d16%

No injuries were reported.