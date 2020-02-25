Fire destroys the center of Alexandria, 20 residents are left homeless – Up News Info

Alexandria, Minnesota (Up News Info) – The fire broke out before dawn and quickly spread among several historic buildings in the oldest part of the center.

"It's heartbreaking," says longtime resident Amanda Seim.

She is speaking for many residents who witnessed the early morning fire while chewing the historic center of Alexandria.

Taking smoke and flames, RM Tattoo Parlor, the Raapers restaurant, the Charlie’s Bazaar gift shop and the Little Darlings clothing store.

"This is in the oldest center block, so these buildings date from the 1880s, it is definitely heartbreaking," Seim added.

More than 100 firefighters from five different departments fought the flames. In the end they could have lost the battle but won the most important war.

All residents living in the 13 apartments above left safely.

"I'm not happy with a loss, but I'm happy with how much we save downtown," Alexandria fire chief Jeff Karrow said.

By noon on Tuesday, firefighters continued to tear down the critical points of the aerial ladder trucks. Able to concentrate on difficult points thanks to a drone equipped with infrared.

“We can get there and see where the critical points are and direct our transmissions. Because buildings are not safe to put firefighters at this time, ”said Karrow.

Before investigators can begin the search for a cause, they have to put out the fire.

"I am waiting to hear from my friend who lives in one of these apartments," said Kim Vangsness.

She was among the many people who watched the action. Fortunately, all residents are accounted for and the Red Cross is placing them in a temporary shelter.

“My heart is with all who lost everything they had. It's terrible and tragic, "said Vangsness.

The State Fire Marshal's office will assist local investigators in finding a cause and the origin of the fire.