FinTech: British Fintech Revolut reaches a valuation of 5.5 billion dollars after the financing round – Latest news

The Revolut digital banking application has raised $ 500 million (£ 386 million) in a new round of financing, confirming the British-based business as one of the most valuable financial technology companies in the world with a valuation of $ 5.5 thousand millions.

The Series D financing round was led by US investment firm TCV, which had previously backed Netflix, Spotify and Airbnb, and brings the total amount raised by Revolut to $ 836 million.

Revolut has attracted more than 10 million customers since its launch in 2015 by offering ingenious money management tools and undermining traditional banks in currency prices, stock trading and money transfers.

The firm is accelerating its expansion abroad and has expanded its alliances with Visa and Mastercard payment firms. It will open its virtual doors in the United States this year.

Revolut, which employs 2,000 people, said it would use the new funds to launch new products, including loans, and expand further in Europe.

The firm also said it would invest in improving its customer service and extending its savings service outside of Britain.

Founder and CEO Nik Storonsky said the firm aimed to build "a global financial platform."

Storonsky told Reuters last September that the company's workforce could grow to 5,000 people this year.

GROWTH PAIN

The main & # 39; fintechs & # 39; As Revolut, the number of customers and valuations have rapidly increased, but they have struggled to turn this into profits, with Revolut losing 33 million pounds in 2018.

There is also some evidence of a slowdown in the British fintech industry in general, with the growth rate of customers in all neobanks falling in the second half of last year from 170% to 150%, while the average balance of deposits fell a quarter to £ £ 260, according to a report by Accenture.

The British fintech point to international expansion to maintain its growth, with the launch of the rival Monzo application in the United States last year.

Revolut has experienced some growth pains, including media reports about a ruthless work culture and the mishandling of some clients.

Customers who had been victims of fraud were frustrated by the customer service of the digital bank, which was slow to respond and offered only in-app chat instead of a helpline, Reuters previously reported.

Revolut has tried to strengthen his superior team with experienced financiers in recent months, including hiring Martin Gilbert, the former co-CEO of Standard Life Aberdeen, as president in November.

