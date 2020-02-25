Fernando Alonso will join McLaren for Indy 500 in the triple crown bet

%MINIFYHTML260a0b86f80607e0f43002b7c1e006c011% %MINIFYHTML260a0b86f80607e0f43002b7c1e006c012%

Alonso will drive the third car for the newly formed Arrow McLaren SP team in a famous race; Watch the entire IndyCar season in Sky Sports F1







Fernando Alonso has signed to compete for McLaren in the Indianapolis 500 in May, while making a third attempt to win the masterpiece race and complete the triple crown of motoring.

The double F1 world champion will drive in a third car for the new Arrow McLaren SP team at Brickyard, joining Patricio O & # 39; Ward and Oliver Askew's full-time team.

Speaking in an exclusive Sky sports Y NBC Sports New York joint interview, Alonso said: "It is one of the most iconic races on the racing calendar and I am extremely happy to be back in May.

"Last year we had some problems and it was not the race we expected, but this year we return with the goal of doing well and winning the race."

The Spaniard added: "Once you experience the Indy 500, it will always remain in your heart. The fans are incredible, the show is incredible and the race itself knows why it is one of the best on the calendar."

The Indy 500 is live at Sky Sports F1 on Sunday, May 24. The entire IndyCar season is also live on the channel.

Alonso ready for the & # 39; highest priority & # 39;

McLaren returns to IndyCar full time for the first time since 1979 this year, joining forces with what was Arrow Schmidt Peterson, and launched his new papaya livery challenger earlier this month.

Alonso, who drove for the McLaren F1 team in two seasons, entered the Indy event along with the Woking team in 2017 and 2019.

In his debut in 2017 in association with Andretti Autosport, Alonso qualified fifth and led the race for 27 laps before his car retired. But his return in 2019 with an independent McLaren entrance did not go as planned and the car did not qualify.

In confirming that he had conversations with Andretti before signing again with McLaren by 2020, Alonso said: "I said last year that I wanted to explore more options. I've been talking with Andretti Autosport and some other teams. Especially Andretti and McLaren are the ones I feel in my heart and I have always been like my family, since 2017 with Andretti.

"In the end, I think it was the natural choice for me to go with McLaren, especially after last year, and I think we give something back to fans after last year's disappointment."

Since moving away from F1 at the end of 2018, Alonso has competed in numerous car racing disciplines. He won the 24 hours of Le Mans for the second time and won the World Endurance Championship last summer, before competing in the Dakar Rally earlier this year.

But with the triple crown representing outstanding issues, Alonso declared: "The Indy 500 is probably the highest priority for me at the moment."

The triple crown includes victories in the three most famous racing races: the Monaco GP, the 24 hours of Le Mans and the Indy 500.

Alonso is twice the winner in both Monaco and Le Mans, leaving Indy as the outstanding stretch of the treble. Only Graham Hill has won all three races.