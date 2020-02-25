Federal regulators order Anderson drainage due to earthquake risk – Up News Info San Francisco

%MINIFYHTML63884183627262eac40020ebc262101111% %MINIFYHTML63884183627262eac40020ebc262101112%

MORGAN HILL (Up News Info SF) – The Santa Clara Valley Water District said Monday that it agrees with federal regulators' orders to move forward with the project to drain the Anderson reservoir to reduce risk to the public in case of an earthquake

The Federal Energy Regulation Commission (FERC) required the water district to completely drain the reservoir before October 1, 2020. They told Valley Water that the security risk at the 240-foot dam It is currently "unacceptably high,quot; and they must keep the reservoir at an elevation not exceeding 565 feet.

"You must take all appropriate measures to quickly maintain and lower the reservoir to a height of 565 feet if the reservoir rises in the event of a significant influx," wrote David Capka, director of the FERC Dam Inspection and Safety Inspection Division. , in a letter Thursday to Valley Water.

The Anderson reservoir is the largest in Santa Clara County and the Anderson Dam Seismic Modification Project (ADSRP) aims to prevent an uncontrolled release of water from the dam if it is damaged by a major earthquake.

Potential potential water runoff could damage cities and rural areas from San Francisco Bay to the north through Monterey Bay to the south, including much of Silicon Valley, Valley Water said.

Since 2009, Valley Water has maintained the dam's water level to a maximum of 74 percent of its capacity after knowing that the dam could fail in a 7.2 earthquake. The reservoir is built along the Calaveras fault.

A priority of ADSRP is to design and build a large outlet pipe to provide greater control over water levels and increase public safety when an earthquake eventually occurs.

But the project is "complicated and slow," Valley Water said in a statement Monday. The water district said it is working with state and federal agencies to secure appropriate permits for the project while complying with federal rules and regulations.

The project could also have "unsafe consequences," including potential damage to the Anderson reservoir entrance structure, which would give the district "no way to control water flows outside the reservoir, which could affect water communities. down,quot;.

Valley Water also said the project could significantly impact wildlife in the ecosystem surrounding the reservoir, including "sensitive native fish, amphibians, reptiles, wetlands and riparian habitats."

Water quality could also be significantly affected downstream of the dam.

“We agree that the health and safety of residents is the number one priority. That is why Valley Water, with the agreement of the Board of Independent Consultants of mandate of FERC, presented an operations plan on October 31, 2019, which we believe would better reduce the risk of water reaching unsafe levels, ”he said Valley Water

Patrick Ferraro, professor of environmental studies at San Jose State University, was on the board of the water district for two decades. He says the area is equipped with sufficient water resources, including three aqueducts, even with the threat of a drought.

"We shouldn't be worried about running out of water," Ferraro said. "We have water stored underground, we also have remote water storage in Kern County."

He said that due to the large amount of remaining storage, then the county should have adequate water "unless the drought continues for more than seven or eight years."

The water district serves two million customers, who may have to conserve water use, especially if California officially enters a drought in the coming months. The water district is exploring other water sources that will have to come from outside the county.

A bill has been submitted to California lawmakers that would push the bill as quickly as possible.

Maria Medina of KPIX 5 contributed to this report.