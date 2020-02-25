Fargo will begin filling sandbags in case of flooding in Red River – Up News Info

FARGO, N.D. (AP) – A city building called Sandbag Central will soon be open for business while Fargo leaders prepare for spring floods along the Red River.

City manager Bruce Grubb told city commissioners on Monday he plans to fill 250,000 bags of sand to protect the city at 41 feet, which would be 23 feet above the flood stage.

The latest perspective of the National Weather Service shows a 10% chance of the river reaching 39 feet in the Fargo and Moorhead, Minnesota area. KFGO reports that Grubb described the possibility of a severe flood as "a coin toss,quot; and added that the city would prefer to "err on the side of caution."

