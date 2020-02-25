Fantasy Baseball SS Sleepers: Short, undervalued breakers to target in the 2020 draws

Few would say that our 2020 shortstop ranking is as thin as it has been in previous years, but smart fantasy baseball owners know that they should always be attentive to undervalued sleepers in this important position. Fortunately, there are several veterans overlooked and / or possible outbreaks of SS that need to be marked on an eraser on the cheat sheets this spring.

%MINIFYHTML898d3126ced19fd8e197632bf9e3513211% %MINIFYHTML898d3126ced19fd8e197632bf9e3513212%

Some of the players below (Dansby Swanson, Didi Gregorius) don't have to worry about starting work this spring, while others could start the year in a platoon or in Triple-A. However, that only creates more value opportunities during your draft, so don't be discouraged if your favorite boot choice has a slow start. The baseball season is long, and all that is needed is an injury or a good run for a player under the radar to really take off.

2020 fantasy baseball ranking:

Collector | First | Second | Third | Short | Open field | Starter | Soothing | Top 300

Sleepers 2020 Fantasy Baseball SS

Position eligibility based on Yahoo default settings (10 games played or 5 games started)

Didi Gregorius, Filis. Gregorius developed more power during his time with the Yankees, which was especially exhibited last year when he reached 16 HR in just 82 games. It is tempting to think that it was only a creation of Yankee Stadium, but in fact it hit noticeably better on the road in 2015, & # 39; 17 and & # 39; 19. You can make a lot of home runs at Citizens Bank Park, which is friendly for hitters, and that will lead to many races and driven races. Back in the National League, I could even flirt with 10 steals. Given its relatively low ADP, Gregorius seems an important value.

Carter Kieboom, Nationals. Kieboom had problems in his period of 11 MLB games last year (.128 / .209 / .282), but killed him in Triple-A (.303 / .409 / .493), which still tells us a lot about the 22 infielder of a year. Kieboom has a great opportunity to win the Nationals by starting 3B work in the spring, and if he does, production will continue. With a career line of .287 / .378 / .469 in the minors, it is clear that Kieboom has the talent to explode once he acclimates to MLB pitching, and can even do some steals to further increase his value .

Dansby Swanson, Braves. Swanson continues to improve gradually, and in the face of its 26-year season, it could be on the verge of a break. He had a high career in isolated power last year (.172), and also recorded top professionals in batting average, OBP and SLG for a full season. In a loaded offense, Swanson should have opportunities to score and produce careers, so if his base power and ability continues to develop, he should publish good numbers in all areas.

Luis Urias, Brewers (also eligible in 2B). Urias disappointed in his 83 major league games with the Padres, hitting only .221 with six homers and a steal. But with only 22 years, his best years are yet to come. He will be helped this season by playing in a batter-friendly park, and showed what he can do in better batting environments last year in Triple-A (.315 / .398 / .600 with 19 HR and seven SB in 73 games) . Urias is dealing with a wrist injury this spring, but he is the favorite for the Brewers job once he returns to the field. Urias has the tools to improve his prospect status this year.

Garrett Hampson, Rockies (2B, OF). Hampson is another highly promoted prospect who had great difficulties at the beginning of last year, with only .200 / .239 / .285 in the first half. However, he showed signs of life in the second half, registering a line of .284 / .348 / .462 and reaching seven HR with 11 SB in just 58 games. Hampson does not have a clear path to play this spring, but if he can get a place in the OF or if old Daniel Murphy fights in 1B, Hampson could find himself taking bat bats regularly. That is all you need to produce, particularly in the stolen base department.

Ryan Mountcastle, Orioles. It is not clear exactly where Mountcastle would play if he manages to get the big club out of spring training, but his bat seems ready for the big leagues. Last year in 127 games in Triple-A, Mountcastle reached 25 HR and cut .312 / .344 / .527. That is in line with what he did in Double-A the previous year. The 23-year-old right does not walk much, which is a bit worrying as he prepares for the next step in his professional career, but he shouldn't have trouble hitting home runs in the small Baltimore park. You could find yourself playing in any of the positions within the box, so your eventual eligibility for multiple positions will give you an additional fantasy value.

Other sleepers eligible for SS that we have highlighted elsewhere: Scott Kingery (2B), Mauricio Dubon (2B), Nick Madrigal (2B), Jon Berti (3B)