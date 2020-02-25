Fantasy Baseball Catcher Sleepers: Breakout, undervalued backstops to target in the 2020 draws

There are a variety of ways to approach most fantasy baseball positions, but with the receiver, there are really only two draft strategies: grab one of the elite receivers early or wait and try to hit the right sleeper late. There is no real value in overdrawing a mid-level backstop, so trying to find the break of this year's late round or play the streaming game once the season starts is the best way to maximize the value during the draft.

The five backups highlighted below are far from safe, but there are reasons to consider them all at various points in your draft. It is unlikely that you get much of the average of most of them, and you certainly won't get any theft, but most of these guys can hit home runs or get on the base (or both), and that's all it takes to have courage in the thinnest position of fantasy.

Sleepers of Fantasy 2020 baseball catcher

Sean Murphy, A & # 39; s. Murphy is everyone's favorite sleeper this year after he hit .308 / .386 / .625 in Triple-A and totaled 14 HR in 51 games between Triple-A and the majors last year. The 25-year-old backstop estimates that he will start four or five games a week, so it's easy to see why everyone is excited about their prospects. We will issue the mandatory warning "Beware of novice hunters,quot;, but Murphy gives enough walks and hits to get enough power so he can publish at least semi-decent numbers.

Francisco Mejía, parents. Mejía finally began to improve his prospective condition in the second half of last year, reaching .305 / .355 / .511 in his last 44 games. The 24-year-old hitter will still compete to play with Austin Hedges, but he is clearly the best hitter and should be in the lineup most of the time. If the .295 / .349 / .462 race hitter in the minors can move his success late last season, it could be this year's biggest break behind the plate.

Danny Jansen, Blue Jays. Like Mejia, Jansen was a popular sleeper who was addressing drafts last year, but like most rookies, he had trouble hitting .207 / .279 / .360. Its inclusion in this list is based strictly on its pedigree (.269 / .367 / .410 minor league career line) and the fact that it can be obtained for very cheap. It doesn't hurt that he plays in a power-filled lineup in a favorable hitter's park.

Tom Murphy, Sailors. Murphy scored 18 HR in just 76 games last year, and with Omar Narváez now in Milwaukee, Murphy should see more game time this year. You may not repeat your HR pace, but you can clearly approach or exceed 20 people. If you repeat the increase in power last season, it will dramatically exceed your average position in the draft.

Dom Nunez, Rockies. Nunez had problems in his first period in the majors last year (.179 / .233 / .410), but had a good performance in Triple-A (.244 / .362 / .559) and has much more bullish power than teammate Tony Wolters. If Nunez has the opportunity to play regularly, he could post a decent OBP and do some home runs in the batters' paradise that is Coors Field, and that might be enough to make him playable in 12-team leagues.