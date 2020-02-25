Fantasy Baseball 3B Sleepers: Breakout, undervalued third base to add to the 2020 draft cheat sheets

Third base rankings are loaded ahead of the 2020 fantasy baseball season, but that doesn't mean you should ignore the sleeper 3B section in your cheat sheet draft. Finding the right undervalued players or possible breakdowns in the mid to late rounds is how to maximize your draft, and fortunately there are several leading candidates in the corner. Because everyone is eligible in other positions (in fact, one is not even eligible in 3B yet), he can easily supply his team with some of these boys and have the type of interchangeable depth needed to win leagues.

As with most of our sleeper lists, the theme of execution is "playtime." If the following players get regular at-bats, they will have been undervalued in your draft. If they don't, they will be little more than useful add-ons in daily transaction leagues or DFS contests. But we all know that, even if a player does not seem to have a clear path to regular at-bats in March, that can change quickly, and the players below are capable enough to produce as soon as they have the chance.

Tommy Edman, Cardinals (also eligible in 2B and OF). Edman played enough last year (92 games) that is not a secret, but could still be undervalued by a large part of the fantasy community. The 24-year-old hitter can play virtually anywhere on the field, and after hitting .304, hitting 11 home runs and sliding 15 bases in the majors last season, it is clear that he can produce fantasy numbers that are worthwhile. With less third base stealing an appreciable amount of bases, Edman can provide a unique value if he is willing to wait in the draft for his 3B.

Yandy Díaz, Rays (1B). Last year took advantage of Diaz's remarkably more muscular physique, and took advantage of it by pounding 14 HR in just 79 games. A foot injury limited his playing time, but Diaz showed his advantage. With a relatively high BB rate (10.1 percent) and a low K rate (17.6 percent), Diaz has a good batting profile that should translate into solid numbers throughout the season. Playtime is the only concern, and it is a legitimate concern, because Diaz is not excellent with the glove and the Rays have a lot of competent players who can play 1B / 3B / DH. That said, if Diaz can stay in the lineup, he will far exceed his draft position.

Yoshi Tsutsugo, Rays (OF). Tsutsugo is one of those players who compete with Diaz for game time, even indirectly. The 28-year-old left-hander has been playing professionally in Japan for the past 10 years, registering a .284 / .382 / .525 line with 205 career human resources. Although he is eligible for 3B and OF in the Yahoo leagues, he could also play 1B and DH, so there will be many ways in which Tsutsugo can enter the lineup. If you can stay there constantly it is something else, but if you can, it has many advantages.

Nick Solak, Rangers (2B). Solak impressed in his 33-game period in the majors last year (line .293 / .393 / .491), which is no surprise considering he was dominating in Triple-A (.347 / .386 /. 653). It's a bit of a disappointment that he didn't run much (seven total SB last year) after passing 21 Double-A bases in 2018, but Solak made up for it by hitting 32 homers between Triple-A and the majors. He will have to compete for an initial job in spring training, but he has a good chance of being the center fielder on the first day. If you can prove that you are able to defend yourself, Solak will be a good product for when your project arrives.

Jon Berti, Marlins (SS, OF). Bereti does not fit the mold of a typical sleeper. First beginners, he is 30 years old and does not have a regular place in the lineup, but the quick utility player is still expected to be in the Marlins lineup most days. If so, he will steal a good amount of bases (17 in 73 games last year) and make some home runs (six last season). It is not clear if Berti will be much more than a taxpayer of a category, but even if he is only stealing bases, he will still have value.

Austin Riley, Braves (OF). Riley had a steamy start last year before finally fading away. He still finished with 18 HR in just 80 games and will compete for an initial job this spring. You are only eligible in OF before the season, but if you get a regular game time, it is probably in 3B, so we include it here. The 22-year-old man has the potential to accumulate massive totals of HR and RBI, and although his high K index will always keep his average low, Riley is still undervalued in drafts.

Other players eligible for 3B that we have highlighted as sleepers in other places: Carter Kieboom, Nationals (SS), Scott Kingery, Filis (2B), Ian Happ (OF)