Fantasy Baseball 2B Sleepers: Breakout, underrated second baseman to add to the 2020 draft cheat sheets

A quick look at our 2B rankings reveals that the vast majority of our top 20 are eligible in another position in the Yahoo leagues. So while the position may seem quite deep, it could dry up quite quickly once the fantasy baseball draft begins. That means you may be scanning your cheat sheet to sleep at second base earlier than you expected, so our list of possible unlocks features players who will go to various points in your draft, from early and middle rounds to the last .

Most of the players mentioned below are also eligible in at least one other position, so there is a lot of flexibility here. Maybe he wrote a 2B stud early, but he still wants to see one of these guys later. That's not a problem. Whether it's power, speed, batting average or a combination of everything, the following players have the potential to give their team what they need.

2020 fantasy baseball ranking:

Collector | First | Second | Third | Short | Open field | Starter | Soothing | Top 300

2020 Fantasy Baseball 2B Sleepers

Position eligibility based on Yahoo default settings (10 games played or 5 games started)

Gavin Lux, Dodgers. Fantasy owners are familiar with Lux after he broke Triple-A last year (.392 / .478 / .719), and although that did not exactly move to the older ones (.240 / .305 / .400 in 23 games), Lux still has a good amount of publicity this season. But does it deserve more? The 22-year-old left-handed hit at least .313 at each stop in the minors in the past two years, and has also demonstrated the ability to steal two-digit bases. The Dodgers are full of talented and versatile players, so it is possible for Lux to see more days off than we expected, but if he plays even 145 games, he is probably a top 10 2B and exceeds his position in the draft.

Scott Kingery, Phillies (also eligible in 3B, SS, OF). Kingery was a hot prospect before 2018, but a disappointing season hurt his fantasy reputation so much that even after a solid & # 39; 19 (19 HR, 15 SB in 126 games), it is not on anyone's wish list this year. It is true that Kingery's K rate is still too high (29.4 percent last year) and his BB rate is too low (6.8 percent), but he hit the ball significantly stronger last year, increasing his isolated power by more 100 points Given its versatility and the low season reports that it has corrected the blurred vision that tormented it last year, it is a bit strange that the 25-year-old right is not a more coveted fantasy prospect. To take advantage of.

Brandon Lowe, Rays (1B, OF). Pimple and quadruple injuries limited Lowe to just 82 games last year, but he made the most of his playing time, with 17 home runs and stealing five bases. The 25-year-old left-handed hit too often to please anyone (34.6 percent), but a .377 BABIP helped him publish a decent average (.270). That number will probably decrease this year, but the power is legitimate. The Rays are one of the deepest teams in the league, so Lowe can't afford a cold start, but he should be locked in the initial 2B job to open the season. If you keep it and stay healthy, you can easily flirt with the top 10 status in the position.

Michael Chavis, Red Sox (1B). Chavis really slowed after a good start last year, but he still finished the season with 18 HR in 95 games. He is likely to play most days, either in 1B or 2B, but because he does not have a "safe,quot; place in the Red Sox lineup, he is falling too much in the draft. Clearly, it has the power to accumulate solid FC totals and driven races, and take enough walks so you can score a decent amount of runs despite a high K rate (33.2 percent). Chavis is not a "sure thing,quot;, but it is still a solid value given the somewhat unfounded concerns about game time.

Mauricio Dubon, Giants (SS). Dubon reached 24 HR and stole 13 bases between Triple-A and the majors last year. He also showed his contact skills, hitting .302 in Triple-A and .274 in 30 major league games. The 25-year-old midfielder does not excel in any area, and fantasy owners often ignore such players, but with a power of development, a decent amount of speed and the ability to hit on average, Dubon makes for A cheap 2B or SS that can give you a bit of everything.

Isan Diaz, Marlins. Diaz was unable to transfer his impressive performance in Triple-A (.305 / .395 / .578, 26 HR in 102 games) to the majors (.173 / .259 / .307 in 49 games) last year, but he still He showed the kind of awesome power he can play at any level. The 23-year-old left-hander hits too often to have a good average, but he can still fill out the statistics sheet in the other categories (even providing some SB). Playtime could be a problem, but it is still worth taking a look at Diaz in the last rounds.

Nick Madrigal, White Sox (SS). Madrigal does not have a clear path to game time, but one thing we know is that when he plays, it will be a threat on the grassroots. The 22-year-old sprinter stole 35 bases in 120 games at three junior levels last year, and perhaps just as notable is that he hit .341 and .331 in Double-A and Triple-A, respectively. Madigral has a remarkably low K rate (21 strikeouts in 163 minor league games), so he should also achieve a good average in the majors. You will not get many HR or RBI from Madrigal, but given the importance of SB, it still has a lot of potential value.

Other players eligible for 2B featured as sleepers elsewhere: Ian Happ (OF), Garrett Hampson (SS), Luis Urias (SS), Nick Solak (3B), Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (OF), Tommy Edman (3B)