Fantasy Baseball 1B Sleepers: Breakout, underrated first base to add to the 2020 draft cheat sheets

It's always hard to predict first-base fantasy outbreaks for the season. Most teams seem to have situations set in 1B, either with an established star or an obvious squad situation. Either way, it's hard to call any of those players "sleepers." That is once again the case in 2020, but it will not prevent us from deepening the rankings a little more and highlighting the middle / lower level players who could exceed their average positions in the draft if they manage to reach a constant playing time.

Our list presents a mix of prospects, recovering candidates and undervalued veterans. There will also be many possibilities to see, since 1B is a privileged position to get cheap energy from a newbie. Probably not need to recruit any of the boys on this list, especially if your league does not have a CI place, but it never hurts to have bank depth / power in the UTIL position. It is easy to think that you are set to 1B if you have an established veteran, but even if you are "getting along,quot; with that player, you might be losing someone better who is having a breaking season. Explore all the options, both during your draft and once the season begins.

2020 Fantasy Baseball 1B Sleepers

Luke Voit, Yankees. Voit was on everyone's "breakout,quot; list last year after reaching 15 HR in just 47 games in 2018. The injuries slowed him down a bit, but he still achieved a respectable .264 / .378 / .464 line with 21 HR in 118 games in & # 39; 19) According to reports, healthy before this season, Voit should be the Yankees' top 1B, and although New York has many boys competing in bat bats in virtually every position, Voit's ability to constantly reach the base and hitting left and right handed almost equally well gives you an edge. New York should once again be among the league leaders in runs scored, and Voit will be right in the middle of everything while he is on the field. If you play 150 games, you will get large numbers and far exceed your average position in the draft.

Jesus Aguilar, Marlins. Aguilar has earned the dreaded label of "Wonder of a Year,quot; after following his great success in 2018 with a total failure of a & # 39; 19. Now in Miami, it's easy to ignore it, but if you can even get close to regaining your shape & # 39; 18, it will offer great value. He hit less and took more walks last year, so his decline really comes down to making a softer contact and hitting more ground balls. If Aguilar continues to fight, that would open the door for Garrett cooper to get more at-bats, and it's another potential sleeper after hitting .281 / .344 / .446 with 15 HR in just 107 games last season.

Rowdy Tellez, Azulejos. Tellez is part of a crowded Toronto 1B / OF / DH group that will compete at bats, but the left-hander has tremendous power after reaching 21 HR in just 111 games last year. Perhaps the most interesting thing about Tellez is that he actually hit left-handers remarkably better last season (.270 / .317 / .513), so he doesn't necessarily have to be squad. Tellez will probably need a hot start (or injury) to take turns at bat every day, but it has a big advantage if that happens.

Jake Bauers, Indians (also eligible in OF). Bauers was a popular selection of sleepers last season, but quickly caught fire and was forced to spend time in Triple-A. He still finished with 15 HR and 11 SB while maintaining his high BB rate between the two levels, so the 24-year-old left-hander remains an intriguing perspective for this season. He reportedly worked on his mechanics during the low season and feels better than ever before the year, but most players make similar claims in the spring. If Bauers has really made improvements and can maintain a daily role in the crowded lineup of Cleveland people, it has great potential since so few 1Bs provide stolen bases.

Nate Lowe, Lightning. It's hard to feel good with almost any Ray because of all the versatile players with similar abilities that Tampa has on his list. Lowe will probably start the year as one of the strange men, but left-handed 6-4 should make his presence felt at some point. Lowe remained firm during his 50 games in the majors last year (.263 / .325 / .454), but his normally high BB rate and his manageable K rate went in the wrong directions. Lowe has little to prove in the minors (.300 / .400 / .483), and although it was a very small sample (28 PA), it was nice to see him hit well against left-handers in the majors (.292 /.393/.625 ). If he starts to take turns at bat regularly, Lowe is a must in fantasy.

Evan White, Sailors. White spent last season Double-A (.293 / .350 / .488 with 18 HR in 92 games), so it is difficult to project immediate success in the majors, but the great right comes with an impressive pedigree. You should have the opportunity to start immediately for the reconstruction of the Mariners, and if you do, you can certainly provide cheap energy and some driven races. It remains to be seen if it provides much more than that, but it is worth seeing during spring and early year.

Ryan O & # 39; Hearn, Sailors. O & # 39; Hearn is another remnant on this list last year, but its brightness has dimmed considerably. Looking ahead to last season, he came from a campaign that led him to 12 HR in just 44 games. This year, it comes from a season in which he gathered only 14 people in 105 games, Y He has more competition for game time, especially if the Royals actually use Salvador Pérez in 1B more during this season. At this point, O & # 39; Hearn might be no more than a platoon player against right-handed pitches, but he has the power to accumulate solid totals of human resources if given the opportunity to take turns at bat regularly.

Other eligible players in 1B that we have listed as sleepers elsewhere: Dominic Smith, Mets (OF), Yandy Diaz, Rays (3B)