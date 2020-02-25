Fans donate clothes as they pay tribute to Kobe, Gianna Bryant – Up News Info Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTML76a3e8fce78c62bb7ada1a061b94ddfc11% %MINIFYHTML76a3e8fce78c62bb7ada1a061b94ddfc12%

– Thousands of fans have descended to the Staples Center for the Kobe Bryant public memorial, many dressed in clothes made as they pay tribute to the NBA superstar.

Most of the fans have put the Lakers merchandise purchased at the store: t-shirts, t-shirts, even hats, as they arrived early for the 10 a.m. memorial at the Staples Center. The doors opened at approximately 7:30 a.m., which allowed fans to begin broadcasting inside the monument.

But with the forbidden gifts, flowers and signs of the service, some fans made an extra effort to show their love and devotion to Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna.

Franchesca Flores says it took three days to make this personalized Kobe dress. @CBSLA pic.twitter.com/ZYZL2I3g4s %MINIFYHTML76a3e8fce78c62bb7ada1a061b94ddfc13% %MINIFYHTML76a3e8fce78c62bb7ada1a061b94ddfc14% – Tina Patel (@tina_patel) February 24, 2020

%MINIFYHTML76a3e8fce78c62bb7ada1a061b94ddfc15% %MINIFYHTML76a3e8fce78c62bb7ada1a061b94ddfc16%

"I'm really a Lakers fan, but I'm a Kobe Bryant fan," said Samantha Gibson, who left Bakersfield. "I've been watching him since he joined the NBA, he watched every game, I mean, I'm totally fanatic. And it would only be correct, this is the end of the trip. This is the closing he needed."

Gibson and his friend arrived in white hoodies and custom-made pants for the monument. Gibson's sweatshirt features a purple 24 on a gold background on the front and a black "2,quot; with a purple border under the "always in our hearts,quot; message. On one leg of the pants is "Mambacita,quot; in pink, and the other, Kobe in purple and gold.

In the days after Bryant's death, custom airbrush clothes and shoes were seen honoring him and his daughter throughout the NBA. The Lakers superfan and Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea and his wife also put on airbrush outfits for the Lakers' first game after Bryant's death.

At the Original Pantry Café, where many fans gather for a meal before a typical Lakers game, Sheryl Leverette wore a black letter-style jacket with a giant "24,quot; gold on the back, and the championship title years Bryant's sleeves. She said the impact of her death would start her crying.

"It's like when you meet someone 20 years ago. You go to the games, you see how dedicated you are to the sport," he said. "There are no words for that. You can see it with all the mourning we are all doing, for him, Gigi and the other seven people. "