F1 tests: teams ready for the last crucial week before the new season

Conversation points before the final three-day test of 2020; Watch all the tests live on Sky Sports F1, starting at 7.55am on Wednesday







The start of the F1 2020 winter tests provided fast times, new innovations and many conversation points, and now teams and drivers are ready for the second most crucial week before the season officially begins.

Mercedes will seek to build on its solid start, while Red Bull and Ferrari accelerate their pace, in Test Two, which begins Wednesday morning and will be live in Sky Sports F1.

This year's test program is shorter than ever before, with eight pre-season days in Barcelona reduced to six, and with the mid-season tests also ruled out, this final three-day test is of vital importance.

This is what we should expect …

Logs ready to be destroyed

One of the main discussion points of Test One was how fast these new cars are by 2020, with stable regulations that give teams more opportunities to develop and improve since last year.

The first time of Valtteri Bottas, 1: 15.732, was the second fastest lap ever recorded at the Circuit de Catalunya, only three tenths of his record time in the pole position of the classification of the GP of Spain last year.

Since there is generally a big jump in performance in the second week, the difference between the fastest times of Test one and Test two last year was more than a second, that record time should be broken, if it does not break , this week.

It would only be an unofficial record while it is being tested, but it is a sign of intention for F1 2020.

"I've never been so fast in some corners before," said Renault's Esteban Ocon, who had an F1 year last season. "It's definitely exciting, because that will go faster and faster."

"We are probably going to break all the lap records this year."

It's time for Red Bull and Ferrari to reveal their rhythm

While Mercedes was ahead of the competition last week, its main rivals were nowhere to be seen in terms of lap times. Red Bull and Ferrari finished as the sixth and eighth fastest teams respectively, opting for a discreet start for F1 2020.

All of that should change this week as teams prepare for qualifying style performance races, which gives us a much better idea of ​​the early hierarchical order.

Red Bull seems to be very satisfied with his car, and paddock experts believe they are Mercedes' main rivals, while Ferrari faces a critical week after insisting they are already catching up.

But how close to Mercedes are Red Bull? And is it really that bad for Ferrari? We should get some answers this week.

Who will assert themselves as midfield leaders?

The midfield runners gave us a little more clarity than the big three in F1 in the first test, and many of them seemed to follow Mercedes by revealing their rhythm cards a little earlier than others.

Racing Point, with its & # 39; Mercedes Rosa & # 39 ;, perhaps got ahead in that regard, although Alfa Romeo, Renault and Alpha Tauri also looked good.

But McLaren took a different route. Woking's team, fourth last year, finished between Red Bull and Ferrari in the fastest laps, but, while waiting for a fiercer midfield battle than ever before this season, it has also been announcing its "best start to try on many, many years. "

That suggests they are sure they will be awake this week, when they redouble their efforts.

It will also be interesting to see where Williams fits. Last week he offered much-needed glimpses of positivity for the famous team, and a greater focus on performance from midfield will give them the opportunity to see if their goals of competing with midfield and competing for Q2 are realistic again.